Florida 'Parental Rights in Education' bill gets the old Democrat histrionics treatment

It's getting to be a pattern with Democrats. A statehouse passes an extremely popular common-sense bill with voters, and Democrats immediately brand it with extremist distortions and say it's something it's not. We saw this with voter rights bills, dubbed "Jim Crow 2.0" by the left. We saw it with measures opposing mask and vaccine mandates, dubbed 'people will die' laws on the left. We see it with anti-illegal immigration bills, dubbed racist, and with the branding of parents protesting objectionable policies and failure to protect vulnerable students from sexual predators by school boards, as "terrorists." The histrionics of the left are getting pretty baroque now, but they're also entirely predictable.

Case in point: Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, expected to be signed by Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, which states this:

The two bills in the state legislature, HB 1557 and SB 1834, state that a school district "may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

Democrats have branded it with the catchy slogan "don't say gay," which is found nowhere in the bill. The bill clearly permits age-appropriate discussion for students if there's a need to use the word 'gay' or explain it, but that's unimportant to the hysterical opponents on the left.

The left is on a tear:

"This would erase LGBTQ+ history and culture from lesson plans and it sends a chilling message to LGBTQ+ young people and communities," said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the executive director of the national LGBTQ youth advocacy group GLSEN.

Apparently this activist believes that if five year olds or seven-year-olds still learning their ABCs aren't studying and thinking about the Stonewall Riots or the life of Harvey Milk at that tendera age, they'll be scarred for life.

There's also the health angle to the hysteria:

"We have to create a learning environment where they feel safe and healthy, or it's not an effective learning environment," said Heather Wilkie of the Zebra Coalition, a Central Florida LGBTQ advocacy group. "When you have laws like this, that directly attack our kids for who they are, it prevents them from learning," she said. "It prevents them from being able to be healthy."

How exactly does refraining from talking sex with five-year-olds harm their health? Actually, it's the opposite. Any kid having gay (or straight or any other) sex at age 5, 6, 7, or 8 needs to be removed from whatever setting he's in for his own protection. That's way outside the scope of the bill, no kid should be talking about or having sex, period. There's absolutely no need for a stranger within the educational community to talk to such kids about sex -- which ultimately in some cases can be talking dirty, to very young elementary school children, and priming them for sex, which is indistinguishable from what child molesters grooming their targets do. Kids do not think about these things because it's in their very nature not to and to shove it in front of them whether they want it or not robs them of their innocence.

But that's not an issue for Joe Biden, who, down in the polls and grossly unpopular for his mishandling of the economy, has found himself a new charge to lead:

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

It's par for the course for him, same as his branding electoral integrity measures "Jim Crow 2.0."

White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki added her own false spin:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Well, I think that you have seen the president speak passionately about his view that a bill like this — a bill that would discriminate against families, against kids, put these kids in a position of not getting the support they need at a time where that’s exactly what they need — is discriminatory. It’s a form of bullying. It is horrific. I mean, the president has spoken to that.



“In terms of his views and comments from 25 years ago, I think the most important question now is: Why are Florida leaders deciding they need to discriminate against kids who are members of the LGBTQI community? What prompts them to do that? Is it meanness? Is it wanting to make kids have more difficult times in school, in their communities? I would pose that question to them, and we can talk about it more tomorrow if you get an answer,” she said.

There's not so much as a hint of discrimination in that Florida bill, which simply prohibits any stranger under color of educational authority talking sex, of any kind - gay, straight, or something else - to five-year-olds. It says nothing about troubled kids not getting the support they need. It just wants to stop the grooming rackets and other distortions that are coming from the LGTBQ communities, encouraging small kids to obsess about sex, such as this:

If the kingdom of heaven is like a pride parade, God, just send me to hell 🤣🤣🤣

Yall government schools are goofy😜🤪 pic.twitter.com/vqSgDdTpp1 — CCG Austin (@realAwstin1776) March 9, 2022

Or this, according to Fox News:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, leads children in a modified pledge of allegiance to the rainbow flag at what he described as a "not-so-typical gay camp" in a viral social media video. On Wednesday night, the Log Cabin Republicans in Richmond, Virginia, posted a video showing Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten, leading an LGBTQ youth group in a pledge of allegiance to the rainbow pride flag rather than to an American flag. Chasten had the children repeat after him as they each held their right hand over their hearts. "I pledge my heart to the rainbow of the not-so-typical gay camp. One camp, full of pride, indivisible, with affirmation and equal rights for all."

And don't forget the drag queen story hour for toddlers. The press is doing its part for that, too:

If your family hasn't participated in Drag Queen Story Hour, it is basically what it sounds like - drag queens reading to children and telling them stories in libraries, businesses and other public spaces to inspire creativity and teach them it's okay to be different. This weekend's event will be hosted on Zoom. Mary Elise Chenoweth, a mom and advocate for the LGBT community, founded the Raleigh chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour in 2019. The event soon was named a WRAL Voters' Choice Award winner for best family-friendly event.

It all comes down to sex priming to normalize some very unhealthy behaviors that kids may not be inclined to find attractive unless their teachers tell them it is.

The Guardian ran this one and I can't tell if the Guardian columnist, Arwa Madawi, is serious or not:

People take things very seriously these days, so I should probably state for the record that I am obviously joking about the whole gay pills in the water thing. As a card-carrying member of the International Society for the Advancement of Homosexual Lifestyles (ISAHL), I can assure you that the Gay Agenda explicitly prohibits the use of bioweapons. No, we focus solely on mind control techniques. A little bit of brainwashing, subliminal messaging during the ad breaks, that sort of thing.

What she was referring to is the curious poll numbers coming out about Millennials and younger-than-Millennials, suggesting very high numbers of them now identify as LGBTQ.

According to Newsweek:

Thirty percent of Millennials identify as LGBTQ, according to a soon-to-be released study that is based on scientific polling data. Among Christians the numbers were lower—but only slightly, with just under 30 percent of Millennial Christians identifying as LGBTQ. The portion of the population that describes itself as gay has varied over the years, from 10 percent, based on research by Alfred Kinsey and widely promoted by the National Gay Task Force in 1977, to less than 6 percent in a recent Gallup poll. The pollster who worked on the new study, George Barna, attributes the unusually high number he found to social and news media coverage that makes it "safe and cool" for young Americans to identify as LGBTQ—whether or not it represents their actual sexual orientation. "It's a subset of a larger issue, that this is a generation where three out of four are searching for meaning. This is a group that doesn't have a reason to get out of bed in the morning," Barna says. "Therefore, the LGBTQ identity gives them comfort. A lot of this generation claim to be moving in that direction, but there's a big difference between claiming the identity and living the lifestyle."

There's also this from Gallup:

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The percentage of U.S. adults who self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual has increased to a new high of 7.1%, which is double the percentage from 2012, when Gallup first measured it.

Gay agenda activists, who aren't the same as ordinary gay people, are crowing about it as if it were increased sales figures.

To the rest of us, it doesn't make sense. Gay people exist, and they typically number about 3% of the population. Most people accept that and know to treat their gay neighbors and relatives with respect, which is a human right. But polls like this show that something else is going on: Either human nature has changed, or some kind of educational effort, targeting the youngest of children, is more widespread than previously known, and going on longer.

That's likely what's at the root of the Florida law -- the normalization of sexual deviations which exposes children to grooming, pedophilia, bodily mutilation, and loss of innocence. Nobody should be talking gay or any sex to children, and many gay parents agree with that strongly. That's common sense. To brand this persecution of gay people is nonsense -- nothing in the bill says gay people are not to be treated with respect no matter what the age of the child to be taught. It's just the same dishonest histronics we've seen from Democrats, propagated by powerful lobbies with rice bowls at stake. Ron DeSantis is opposing this and all it's doing is raising his national stature. Joe Biden's at the forefront, and his dishonesty is obvious -- which is why he's going down in the polls.

