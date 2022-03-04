Dominik Hasek is right about Alexander Ovechkin

Hockey great Alexander Ovechkin had a chance to disavow his president after the invasion of Ukraine when asked if he supported him. Instead, Ovechkin predictably gave Putin a level of backing, saying “He is my President.”

NHL Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek has a point: Alexander Ovechkin should not have a seat at our table being celebrated in the nation’s capital. The NHL is an American and Canadian institution celebrating values Ovechkin clearly lacks.

Nothing excuses rooting for Ovechkin. Each time he scores a goal, it symbolizes the death of Ukrainians. During his time in the NHL, Ovechkin has repeatedly demonstrated a clear admiration of Putin. Months after the annexation of Crimea, Ovechkin posted this birthday message to Putin, “You’re on the right track and we respect your actions and will support you in everything always because we also love our country!!!” About a year later, Ovechkin uploaded Russian propaganda on his Instagram that read #SaveChildrenFromFascism,” a hashtag used by those who undermined Ukraine’s Eastern border. Ovechkin has bragged about having Putin’s phone number and few, who have seen it, will forget Ovechkin helping Putin drink champagne from a trophy after Russia won the IIHF Hockey Championship in Belarus. Most significantly, in November of 2017, Ovechkin spearheaded a social media movement called the “Putin Team.” The idea was his, likely along with a Kremlin-backed public-relations firm.

Putin’s long-time goals are being acted out and other targets remain. The killing of Ukraine’s defenders and civilians will tally faster as the Capitals approach the playoffs, something owner Ted Leonsis and Commissioner Gary Bettman should consider. Given the chance to repent after the horror was unleashed, Ovechkin instead chose to stand by Putin, while also giving a general statement of wanting all war to end. Make no mistake: Russia is his country – right or wrong. Ultimately, it would be better if he left for the KHL, closer to the bosom of his chosen master.

There are about 50 Russians on the NHL roster, roughly 5 percent of the league. Most likely have friends in Ukraine and abhor this War. Hasek, who has a Czech background, calls for all Russian players to have their contracts canceled. For those that have openly supported Putin, he is absolutely correct. This list includes Penguin Evgeni Malkin who also joined “the Putin Team.” Just as BP is divesting themselves of their stake in a Russian asset (an oil company), NHL owners should discover if their players are supporting the new incarnation of the Evil Empire.

It was telling how the Beijing Olympic games opened with President Putin meeting President Xi before the opening ceremony. There was likely a nod to the following: the games would be held, China would be lukewarm to a post-games invasion of Ukraine, and China would ultimately help protect Russia from financial sanctions. On Chinese social media, Weibo, much of the citizenry willing to talk politics are supportive of Russian aggression. No doubt, the Chinese government will observe Western resolve. With sufficient signs of vulnerability, China will further encroach on the rights of those who yearn for freedom in Taiwan and Hong Kong, damaging the prospects of democracies abutting such regimes. This is why Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s defensive zone in the past few days.

There must be a stand taken against the world’s two most powerful authoritarian systems. In sports, recent events should be a lesson to American citizens who were thinking about representing these governments. This includes Olympic sensation Eileen Gu as well as the Americans who wore China’s colors playing hockey for their national team, Jake Chelios, Jeremy Smith, and Cory Kane. Equally problematic is the choices of pioneering basketball coach Becky Hammon, who twice represented Putin’s Russia at the Olympics despite having no Russian heritage. How are these decisions looking now? Do they finally get deserved criticism now that the blood of allies who yearn for freedom is being shed on a massive scale, with likely a lot more to come?

Image: Dan4th Nicholas