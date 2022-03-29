Disney is no longer a child- and parent-friendly corporation

Florida passed (and Ron DeSantis signed) a law saying that public schools could not formally teach information about behaviors associated with the LGBTQIA movement to students in grades K-3. Rather than remembering that its mission, per Walt Disney himself, was to make quality entertainment for children, Disney is now dedicating itself to reversing the law.

The Big Lie, of course, is the name the Democrats assigned to the bill: “Don’t Say Gay.” The bill, which protects parents’ rights, says something quite different:

Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.

There is nothing in the bill that prevents little Janie from talking about her two mommies. The appropriate response from the teacher, should other children be curious, is what public school teachers have said for decades: “That’s a very good question. When you go home, you should be sure to ask your parents about it.” It is not the schools’ job to teach 5-year-olds, who still think they can be princesses or superheroes, about the minutiae of the 112 or whatever gender identities that now exist.

As it is, schools are inundating little children with this information. Libs of TikTok routinely posts such information. Here are just a few examples:

.@WestChesterASD is voting on Monday to keep “Gender Queer” in the school library.



Their reasoning is, “there are explicit images... but they are not pornographic.” To be clear- A kid engaging in oral sex with another kid is “not pornographic” according to these degenerates. pic.twitter.com/8XvUUGtarm — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 25, 2022

Q: Why would an elementary school display the progress pride flag right at the main entrance of the school?



A: So you know right away not to send your kid there. pic.twitter.com/FdS3OYOp1u — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2022

Pronoun pins, queer storytime, drag queens, and a petition for LGBTQ sex-ed were some of the activities at @AustinISD pride in the park event. pic.twitter.com/bYEdsNOkQ9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2022

Teachers are DESPERATE to talk to little kids about sex. It’s a disorder pic.twitter.com/6lWzpdWhBy — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2022

These are internal messages from a 4th grade elementary teacher in @AustinISD. She’s upset that an entire week dedicated to LGBT still wasn’t good enough. Coincidentally, 20/32 of her FOURTH GRADERS are LGBT and have “come out” to her



What the hell is going on in these schools?! pic.twitter.com/dCPjBEW7jv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2022

That kind of indoctrination/grooming is what Disney is aligning itself with:

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

It goes without saying that the entire Democrat party establishment is completely on board with using classrooms as a forum to make sure little children, who are trying to figure out how the world works, learn that one of the ways it works is by having people magically change gender, maybe just like Cinderella magically changes clothes. If Disney says such changes are possible, they must be.

If you want to understand how this grooming works, I recommend watching or listening to Michael Knowles’s interview with Helena Kerschner, who de-transitioned. She describes at the beginning of the interview how she was led down the path into thinking she was actually a boy. When it happened to her, she was reading Tumblr. Now, the same cult-like information she got on Tumblr is getting mainstreamed.

And really, that’s what this is: A cult meant to separate young kids from their families, community, and faith. If you get ‘em while they’re young, you can get them to do things to themselves in the name of cult loyalty and to turn on those who should be closest to them. We are not at the stage of Hitler Youth, but this is how the Hitler Youth started: Schools, cultism, fanaticism. It’s all there and Disney is on board.

Image: Disney's Bob Chapek, who has bowed to the LGBTQIA+++ left. YouTube screen grab.