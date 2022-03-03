Cuellar in a runoff

Less than 20% of eligible voters cast a primary ballot in Texas. There were few surprises and the incumbents hosted the victory parties. But not so fast down in South Texas, where Representative Henry Cuellar will be facing Jessica Cisneros in runoff. This is from Texas Monthly:

As the clocks ticked past 2 a.m., the Associated Press called the Democratic primary for the congressional seat in District 28: It was going to a runoff on May 24. Incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros will face a rematch in May, after both failed to pass the 50 percent threshold to win outright. After trailing in the count most of Tuesday night, Cuellar had taken a slim lead with nearly all the votes tallied. This morning, with 95 percent of the vote counted, Cuellar led Cisneros 48.5 to 46.8.

Ring the happy bell for AOC and the Squad. They went all in for Cisneros. I'm sure that we will hear a lot from the Squad for the next two months or before the runoff in late May.

Mr. Cuellar upset the Democrat Left for being critical of President Biden's border, voted pro-life, and no one knows for sure why the FBI raided his home recently.

Overall, Governor Greg Abbott got 1.27 million versus about 920 thousand for Beto O'Rourke. Add the other GOP candidates about 1.75 million voted. On the other side, just over 1 million Democrats voted. It's obvious that the governor in a strong position looking to the general election.

Image: National Archive