Connecting the Dots on COVID-19: The Origin

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be definitively resolved.

Nevertheless, the following facts are indisputable:

These facts beg the following questions:

Why is SARS-CoV-2 so ideally adapted to infect humans? Where is the missing link that preferentially infects bats and pangolins? Where is the missing link with a partial furin cleavage site? Why does RaTG13 preferentially infect mice and rats? Was RaTG13 generated in a lab to support the “natural origin” narrative? Do the benefits of gain-of-function research ever outweigh the risks, or is it just an excuse for illicit bioweapons research? What is the purpose of developing technology for removing evidence of genetic engineering if you are not trying to hide anything? Why did lawyers need to obtain a FOIA request to obtain documents showing that NIH funded gain-of-function research in China? Why did Fauci repeatedly deny NIH funding of this dangerous research when he was questioned by Sen. Rand Paul? Why did Collins and Fauci collude to suppress legitimate questions about the origin of SARS-CoV-2? Why did NIAID choose a world expert in “seamless” gain-of-function technology and extensive ties to the lab that generated the virus to play a leading role in vaccine development? How did SARS-CoV-2 end up with a compliment of a 19-base sequence from Patent 9587003? Was this 19-base sequence inserted by means of genetic engineering? Was this 19-base sequence “accidently” picked up when the virus was cultured on a patented cell line? If a patented cell line was involved, were virus cultures subjected to the process of serial passaging? If any of these last three scenarios occurred, did they happen with or without Moderna’s consent? A viral genome contains a 19-base sequence owned by the same company that is later first in line to make the vaccine. What are the odds this happened by chance? Why does Moderna have such a cozy relationship with NIH?

Prior to February, the homology between SARS-CoV-2 and Patent 9587003 was discussed on the fringes of Twitter and Substack. When this discovery was officially acknowledged in late February, it got minimal coverage in mainstream media. When Fox News host Maria Bartiromo boldly confronted Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on the air, he shifted towards the more general topic of a “lab accident in China” before awkwardly claiming that his scientists were “looking into it to see if it was real or not.” Now with the war in Ukraine serving as cover, nobody in mainstream media has followed up and Bancel has yet to release any official statement on Patent 9587003.

Anyone who still claims SARS-CoV-2 came from nature at this point is either a liar or a fool. The legitimate questions at this point are whether or not the synthesis and/or release of SARS-CoV-2 were the result of an accident.

After witnessing two years of lies that were used to justify unprecedented cruelty to children and the elderly, I am no longer inclined to believe the pandemic was brought about by a series of careless mistakes.

