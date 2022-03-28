Common sense reasserts itself for men competing in women’s sports

There once was a man named Michael Phelps who became the most decorated Olympian of all time by winning 28 medals for swimming. Twenty-three of the medals Phelps won are gold medals, which is the record for the most golds by a single athlete. Now there’s another man in swimming making waves all over America, Will Thomas. Will is not famous for his swimming ability. He swam on the University of Pennsylvania’s team, finishing second in some races and scoring some respectable times. However, he was never going to be a world-class swimmer as a man. Fortunately for Will (although not for the ladies he now competes against), he had the option of saying he’s really a girl and swimming against women. As Lia Thomas, he’s breaking records right and left and racking up victories over women who cannot possibly hope to beat him.

There’s a good reason for separating many sports into men’s and women’s divisions. It’s not a matter of opinion that men are stronger and faster than women and that there is a huge gap between how well men perform and how well women perform. Duke’s Center for Sports Law and Policy has studied real-world results in sports, comparing the differences between males and females. They find that an average gap of 10%-12% exists between males and females and that even non-elite male athletes consistently and, significantly, out-perform elite female athletes. No female swimmer has a chance against a male swimmer whose only claim to being a woman is that he says he is a woman.

That fair chance was taken away by transgender males who would rather win against women they know they can beat than measure themselves against other men who may defeat them. Perhaps Will Thomas is the man who will change all that. His performance has been so egregious that it has prompted bans in 11 states against transgender men competing against real women. Utah mustered enough legislators to override the governor’s veto on their ban. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia have all banned transgender men from women’s sports. More states are considering legislation to protect real women from having to compete against men. Women swimmers from the University of Arizona have written an open letter to the NCAA decrying Will Thomas’ unfair inclusion in women’s sports. Even Bruce Jenner, aka Caitlyn, has weighed in, saying that Will Thomas is “not the rightful winner” and that the victory belongs to the girl who came in second, Emma Weyant.

What it all comes down to is that men’s and women’s divisions exist in sports so that all athletes can have a fair chance when competing in their chosen sport. Women cannot win against men. It’s not transphobic to recognize this simple fact. It’s biology. There are small weak men and big strong women, but in the world of sports, male athletes are always going to have a huge advantage over female athletes. And winning matters. Scholarships can hinge on winning. Dreams of Olympic gold hinge on winning. More than that, there is an inherent value to seeing real women up on a podium accepting the award they rightfully won against other women. Every little girl who dreams of being a champion deserves to see real women as an example of what she might become.

