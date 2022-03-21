China having a grand old time mocking Joe Biden's 'peace' efforts in Ukraine

It's bad all over for the man who's "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." as former CIA director Bob Gates famously put it in his memoirs.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia wouldn't take his phone calls. The European states are stepping forward as the chief problem solvers to the Ukraine dilemma. Venezuela apparently laughed in his face when he asked them to pump more oil. El Salvador's president tweeted about America as a nation in decline, rotting from within.

The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons.



Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within. https://t.co/EAHz5nt7ec — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 20, 2022

Now China's mocking him. Start here:

I think Biden might’ve burned his bridges with China. The country’s official spokesperson is openly mocking his “peace” efforts.



Syria is making peace with its enemies in ME. UAE and Saudi aren’t taking his calls. Venezuela is mocking him. And he’s trying to bully India. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 21, 2022

I wasn't sure what he was referring to, but a trip to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Twitter sites revealed an amazing raft of piss and vinegar all directed at the U.S. and Joe Biden.

First, what looks like the mockery of Joe's diplomacy:

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that when the West talks about the "int'l community", they mean: pic.twitter.com/RZNOwDymX2 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 17, 2022

After yesterday's threats by Biden to China with sanctions for supporting Russia:



Attempts by the United States to put pressure on China because of Ukraine are irresponsible and useless, said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Spriter (@spriter99880) March 18, 2022

And some other knife-twistings, this one a shot at Bidenflation:

Some Cold War era recrudescences about the U.S. being a "war-monger."

#US arms manufacturers seem to gain even faster than the soaring prices. Profit-driven decisions? pic.twitter.com/NauUtapO1s — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 21, 2022

The US and NATO should focus on promoting peace in Ukraine and stop fueling the tensions by sending ammunition. They need to join hands with Europe and Russia to work for lasting peace through dialogue. https://t.co/fxXWg3jA6i — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 17, 2022

The US should save the label of “bullying small countries” for itself. It is a textbook example of being a big country bullying small countries. pic.twitter.com/vy1W8TXiy1 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 16, 2022

Enriching #US arms dealers, bankers and oil tycoons while leaving foreigners bleeding is immoral & irresponsible. Paying lip service to peace while fueling the flames of war is hypocritical. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 21, 2022

Apparently, the #US is a country which likes "war" and always in all kinds of "wars". pic.twitter.com/p5QuFTIqsF — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 20, 2022

And some hypocrisy about refugees.

According to reports, only 7 #Ukrainian refugees have been accepted by the #US and another 5 detained while #Europe has accepted 3 millions. Why can't US accept more people and provide less weapons? pic.twitter.com/E1v9aU4fRI — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 20, 2022

How many Ukrainian refugees has China accepted? And more important, how many want to go there?

All of these characters making these rude tweets are authorized Chinese government spokespersons, people who have access to Twitter as ordinary Chinese do not. You can bet this stuff is coming from the Chinese government, from its very own homegrown Jen Psakis. They're mocking Joe. They respect him not. And Biden's efforts to deal with China as a means of checking Russia seems to be having no useful effects whatsoever. They're literally laughing at him.

It doesn't get more pathetic than this.

