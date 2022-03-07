California doubles down on COVID legislation

The California legislature is now pushing to make our state the most COVID restricted in the country. This, despite Governor Newsom stating he’s moving to treat the virus as endemic. There are 8 bills in all and every one is a misinformed boondoggle.

Here’s how NPR summarizes the various bills lined up in Sacramento. I’ve added my comments in brackets:

SB 871 would require all children 0 to 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend child care or school;

SB 866 would allow kids 12 to 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent;

SB 1479 would require schools to continue testing and to create testing plans;

SB 1018 would require online platforms to be more transparent about how information is pushed out to consumers;

SB 1464 would force law enforcement officials to enforce public health orders;

AB 1993 would require all employees, including independent contractors, to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine to work in California [in other words, it’s a universal vaccine mandate, with California as the universe];

AB 1797 would make changes to the California Immunization Record Database [changes that would require people’s vaccine status to be maintained publicly;

AB 2098 would reclassify the sharing of COVID-19 “misinformation” by doctors and surgeons as unprofessional conduct that would result in disciplinary action [never mind that muzzling doctors who might question the questionable COVID orthodoxy is hardly constitutional and is nevertheless already being done to some extent].

Need I mention that there is a Democrat supermajority in both houses of the California legislature? Must I say that we have open primaries, ranked-choice voting, universal mail-in voting, no restrictions on vote harvesting?

It is almost futile to try stopping this out-of-control mess, although we must try! I’d suggest all California citizens start furiously writing and calling their representatives in each house, letting them know exactly where to put each of these bills. But I’m guessing our masked, oblivious multitudes couldn’t care less, at least until it affects them personally.

Image: California State Capital building (cropped) by Ttoolan. CC BY-SA 3.0.

I do want to know what will happen when, after all these laws are passed, parents wake up to the fact that the biological poison they’re giving their children is dangerous. The pharma companies have tried to bury the facts from their trials so that, and if you want real statistics on vaccine deaths, you must look at other countries.

I guess that, by the time large numbers of children start having predictably severe auto-immune disorders, heart problems, dropping dead on the field of play, or experiencing the multitude of other miserable outcomes from this unnecessary and ineffective “vaccine,” these bills will effectively muzzle any outcry—even better than wearing an unnecessary mask might.

Meanwhile, back in the rest of the country, all things COVID are finally shifting back to a more normal and sane position. A case in point, much to my surprise, was a skit on national TV this weekend.

When Saturday Night Live speaks, a portion of the younger generations in America probably listen. Somewhere between 1 and 2.5 million people under age 50 supposedly watch the show (although that number is down by at least 35% just from last year, never mind its former glory days in the last century).

SNL is a show that, back in the Roseanne Rosannadanna days, I used to love. It lost me permanently as a viewer by the Obama years, and I guess it has continued to bleed viewers. The demographic decline is for the obvious reasons, no doubt — it stopped being relatable for us un-woke, normal people. You know, the ones who make up the majority of the country and don’t live in LA, Silicon Valley, or NYC.

The latest show did a skit that, while basically trite and restating the obvious to me and, I’m sure, to you too, was indeed brave and almost revolutionary for them. They dared to go there on COVID. They tackled masks and vaccines in a five-minute sketch.

Watching it made me wonder if the next time I go to the grocery or the gym, it will have influenced enough people that I see fewer blank, masked faces. Might it even wake up some of the oblivious California lemmings around me, and help put the brakes on our awful legislature, before we speed hastily over the cliff? Probably too much to ask, but I’m trying to be an optimist.