As one surveys the miserable state of affairs, both here in the United States and globally, one can only mutter: “Blame the Democrats.”

Listening to President Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, deliberately spewing propaganda, at televised speeches masquerading as press conferences, Pinocchio comes to mind. Written by Carlo Collodi (Italy 1883), “The Adventures of Pinocchio” chronicle the story of a puppet/boy whose lies make his nose grow. Psaki could easily be Pinocchio’s sister, with a nose sweeping the White House floors. Blame the Democrats.

Somehow, Biden was elected President of the United States one year ago - a man with an obvious mental impairment, a predilection for sniffing young girls’ hair, and an allergic reaction to telling the truth. In his zeal to reverse all of Trump’s successful policies, and cower to his climate control freaks, he has turned America’s successes to failures and embarrassed and diminished America’s stature on the world’s stage. Blame the Democrats.

In some Philadelphia areas, gasoline has reached $6.00 a gallon, strawberries and peppers have tripled in price and many shelves are bare. It was temporary, the Democrats said. There really isn’t inflation, the Democrats whined. It’s Trump’s fault, the Democrats falsely accused.

Blame it on Putin’s War, the Democrats lied.

No. Blame it on the Democrats.

Hollywood projects an anything goes attitude towards social mores. Perhaps the shocking scene of actor Will Smith, during a live Academy Awards Television presentation, smacking comedian Chris Rock in the face for joking about Smith’s wife, will shake a bit of hallowed Hollywood ground. But in the moment, the crowd did nothing to restrain Smith or even react. Instead, when Smith won the Oscar for best actor, he received a standing ovation. Mere mortals wondered how Smith was less worried about sly references to his wife’s sleeping with other men (they admit to being in an open marriage) than comments about her lack of hair. His son, Jaden, was quoted as saying, “this is how we do.” Was he referring to real life or what he has played on uber-violent video games such as Mortal Kombat X or Manhunt and Manhunt 2.

Putin’s vicious attack on Ukraine has been going on for a month. Until very recently, the mayhem, carnage and mass migration has been featured on American news channels 24/7. Americans have witnessed actual bombings of people, buildings, businesses, and even bomb shelters with big signs in Russian, advising the presence of children. A pregnant woman was captured, dazedly walking after one such attack, with blood stains on her house dress. She and her unborn baby subsequently died.

What do we as American do with knowledge of all these atrocities? And what is this knowledge doing to our hearts and souls? We are repeatedly told that we cannot escalate a war or even be perceived as having escalated a war in Putin’s eyes. But between doing nothing and provoking World War III exists a huge gap. That we are not doing enough or fast enough to assist the Ukrainians. Blame the Democrats.

After Putin attacked Ukraine, unprovoked, he claimed he had done it to cleanse Ukraine of its Nazis. That was the line given to the Russian people. That Ukraine has an awful history against the Jews is indisputable. But in 2022, Ukraine has a 100% Jewish president in Zelensky whose wife is also Jewish.

As violent crime has escalated in the United States, bystanders witnessing a crime often are loath to intervene. Not so long ago, American were so apt to give aid to those in dire need of assistance that various state Good Samaritan laws were enacted. While differing amongst the states, these laws share a basic philosophy: a passerby encountering a crime being committed or an individual rendered helpless due to an injury, will not be held legally responsible if the aid a passerby renders is inadequate. A universal exception is when a medical doctor renders aid, expecting compensation. However, should the Doctor comes to the aid of an injured person not expecting compensation, the physician is covered.

Throughout all of the Ukrainian nightmare, there has been no mention of Hunter Biden acting as a courier bringing money from foreign parts unknown to the then-Vice President of the United States - his father. From whom he says those donations were made, and from which country Biden received money from the highest bidder are facts we may never know. But we do know Biden was closely tied financially with Hunter.

Ukraine should not have to beg the US for arms and materiel. Zelensky is not asking Americans to fight. He is asking for stuff - military stuff.

Until then, as the Ukrainian deaths continue, blame it on the Democrats.