Cringe: Biden tells St. Patrick's Day group, 'I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid

Is there anything that senile Joe Biden touches that doesn't turn to something awful?

Here's a report from the London Daily Telegraph:

Joe Biden opened a St Patrick's Day speech at the White House by saying: "I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid." While some interpreted his remark as a self-deprecating joke, others suggested it could be seen as offensive to Ireland. Mr Biden began his speech by saying: "Father, before I begin. Bless me, Father, for I’m about to sin. I, well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter." The joke was greeted with laughter in the room, and there was no reaction from Irish officials.

The Telegraph also noted:

It was at least the third time Mr Biden has used the phrase. He did so during the early stages of the 2020 presidential election campaign, speaking to an audience in Iowa. At the time Trina Vargo, a former Obama adviser on Irish relations, said: "Joe Biden clearly has nostalgic feelings about his Irish ancestry, so I doubt he intended to insult Irish people. But that does not excuse such a comment. "There remain dated and ignorant stereotypes of the Irish and it is time for Americans, including some Irish-Americans, to catch up with the times and have a more sophisticated understanding of the Irish."

Who the heck in this day and age thinks of Irish people as 'stupid'? Apparently just Joe Biden. And why the insult to Ireland now, on its largely American-celebrated holiday, given that Ireland has been very helpful on the matter of Ukraine?

What it amounts to is ethnic throwback humor dating from the early 20th century. The Poles, the Italians, and a few other post-immigrant Americans eager to make fun of themselves sometimes engaged in this type of corny, boring, humor.

Which rather shows us how behind the times Joe is, or rather, that senile Joe is still living in the past.

To show how cruddy it all is, imagine what would have happened if Joe had place-holdered some other identifier into his idiot statement:

"I may be black, but I'm not stupid." "I may be a Scranton working man, but I'm not stupid." "I may be Mexican, but I'm not stupid."

The uproar would have been pretty impressive.

The cringiest thing about it, though, is neither part of that statement is actually true.

Biden's ties to Ireland amount to little -- neither he nor his parents were actually Irish who lived in Ireland. What's more, Biden never retained much in the way of the faith brought to Ireland by St. Patrick himself. He's an atrocious Catholic with a nasty secular record of promoting abortion abroad, bankrolling it in the states, and suing the Little Sisters of the Poor for their conscientious objection to providing for it in health insurance. The way he raised his kids doesn't suggest much Catholic faith was involved in their upbringing, either. Hunter Biden is Joe's monument.

The other part of the statement? That Joe Biden says he isn't stupid? That's the bigger laughable. Joe Biden doesn't even know what day it is, what time it is, who his defense secretary is, or how to follow Secret Service directions to the White House residence.

In one year's time, Joe Biden has managed to bring us out-of-control inflation, insane crime rates, energy dependence, open borders, and make America a global laughingstock.

To quote former CIA Director Bob Gates:

"...he's been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Ain't stupid?

Biden's so stupid he's convinced the American people are stupid.

A recent remark by former Obama White House spinmeister, David Axelrod, commenting on Biden's latest claim that 'Putin did it' on the country's now galloping inflation, drove that home:

“People don’t believe that either. They know that we had inflation before this,” Axelrod continued. “They know that [gas] prices were high before this. They haven’t dialed this in quite right yet. You can’t blame everything in the economy on Putin.”

Biden's nothing if not stupid. He's senile and views every problem through the lens of government spending.

He's driven the country into a ditch and unlike, say, Bill Clinton, is unable to reverse course.

Now he's telling us the Irish are stupid but somehow, he's an exception.

Such a barrel of laughs. Give us a break.

