Biden lets yet another cat out of the bag with an offhand remark

I can’t think of another week or so in which a president has sown so much confusion and seemed to reveal so many surprising new policies with off the cuff remarks. Statements that so alarmed his staff that they had to issue “clarifications” and deny the obvious meaning of what he said.

There’s senile old Joe telling the world that sanctions don’t work, have never worked, when sanctions were the announced policy.

There's Joe sayingthat the US would respond "in kind" to any use of chemical warfare, when the US has a policty of never usuing chemical warfare.

There’s Joe telling troops in Poland they are going to soon be in Ukraine, where an active war is underway:

“You’re going to see when you’re there and some, some of you have been there, you’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle, in front of a damn tank!” Biden said.

Then there’s Joe in Poland signaling regime change in Moscow, saying “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power.”

Usually, three strikes and you’re out, at least in America’s pastime. That's four already.

But Monday, Old Joe off-handedly revealed American involvement in the war between Ukraine and nuclear superpower Russia that had previously been secret, when being questioned about his previous implication that US troops were going to Ukraine. From the left wing site AntiWar.com:

President Biden appeared to reveal on Monday that the US is training Ukrainian troops in Poland. Biden made the comments when trying to explain a recent gaffe. In Poland on Friday, President Biden told members of the 82nd Airborne Division that Ukrainians were “stepping up” against the Russian assault and said, “You’re going to see when you’re there,” suggesting that the US soldiers would be entering the war zone. Explaining his comments on Monday, Biden said, “We were talking about helping train the troops in — that are — the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland. That’s what the context.” “I was referring to with — being with and talking with the Ukrainian troops who are in Poland,” he added.

The US long had trained and supplied Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, but “Before Russia’s invasion, the US pulled National Guard troops out of Ukraine and reportedly ordered CIA paramilitaries to leave the country.”

Now, Poland has been identified to the Russians as the site where enemy troops in active combat are being trained. In other words, they are now targets in Poland. Amidst all the other gaffes, this reveal has barely been noticed, except, of course, by the war planners in Moscow.

