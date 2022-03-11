Biden implies women can’t reach ‘God-given potential’ without right to abortion

President Joe Biden marked International Women’s Day recently by suggesting that women cannot “live up to their full God-given potential” without unfettered abortion.

Biden issued a statement recognizing the observance that read: “Every person deserves the chance to live up to their full God-given potential, without regard for gender or other factors. Yet too often, in too many places, women and girls face obstacles that limit their possibilities and undermine their participation in economic, political, and social life.”

The president claimed he has strived to make gender equity a cornerstone of his administration, noting that he “launched a whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights.” “Reproductive rights” being a popular euphemism for abortion, i.e., the opposite of reproduction.

President Sniff and Grope Biden has launched an all-out assault on babies from his very first weeks in office. He repealed the Mexico City Policy, which barred foreign aid from going to organizations involved with abortion. Weeks later he created a White House Gender Policy Council that has among its goals the promotion of abortion at home and abroad. He also rescinded the Trump administration’s block on funding abortionists through the Title X family planning program.

Of course, as is usually the case nowadays, Biden’s assertion that women can’t “live up to their full God-given potential” without being free to have an abortion or two is the opposite of the truth. Women are not forced to have children. They are not forced to have sexual intercourse without the crime of rape. But they alone have the God-given potential to give birth to a baby. (Though “progressives” are lamely contesting even that now.)

What is certain is that babies can’t live up to their God-given potential if they are aborted. Far too often, say about 43,000,000 times a year globally, this is the “limiting factor” keeping them from being all that they could be…because they are not allowed to be.

Oh, and if everyone celebrating Women’s Day had been the victim of “reproductive rights,” i.e., had been aborted, none of them would have been around to celebrate Women’s Day.

I am so damn sick of euphemisms, bald-faced lies, emotional coercion, and evil being called good and good being termed evil.

All of us have “reproductive rights.” Babies need “rights to a life that others engendered but now wish to extinguish.”

It is not babies but the notion that we can replace God that needs to be aborted.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab