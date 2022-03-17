Biden can’t stop reminding us that he is a deeply weird, creepy guy

Over the years, Joe Biden’s predilection for sniffing and pawing little girls has been the subject of a great deal of commentary. Video after video shows him groping them, whispering to them and, always, sniffing them. He’s the original creepy uncle, and he certainly raised a very creepy son. Yesterday, Biden took the creepiness to a whole new level when he discussed “a new civil rights cause of action” for people whose naked images ended up in the hands of blackmailers. Fair enough. But Biden’s assumption that we’ve all been there or know someone who has tells me that he lives in a world of sexual exhibitionism and potential blackmail that is alien to most Americans. That’s just wrong and creepy in a president.

For decades now, Biden’s habit of pawing little girls (and grown women) has been the subject of a lot of speculation along the lines of “if that’s what he’s doing in public, what is he doing in private?” The answer, of course, could be nothing or...well, not nothing. Here’s just one of many compilations showing Joe at work around the ladies:

In 2020, someone put together a video coupling an expert describing how pedophiles groom children and videos of Biden’s public behavior around little girls. It makes for unnerving watching:

Then there was the claim from investigative reporter Ronald Kessler that “Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude”—despite the presence of female Secret Service agents.

Knowing about Biden’s behavior, somehow it wasn’t all that surprising that Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed that Hunter had his own share of sexual weirdness. It turned out that Hunter loved videotaping himself with prostitutes as well as just struttin’ his own equipment for his video camera. It’s not unreasonable to suspect that, when the meth-addled Hunter was following his father around to places such as China, the authorities took advantage of his known preferences and arranged for a spot of blackmail.

I haven’t seen any proof that Hunter likes little girls...except for Hunter’s own anger at the fact that his brother’s widow told Hunter’s therapist that Hunter was “sexually inappropriate” around “girls”: “She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack [and talking to] girls on face time.” There are other unproven allegations about images of Hunter and the younger set on his laptop.

With that as background, you’re now ready to appreciate Joe Biden announcing, “I bet everybody knows somebody, somewhere along the line, that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a comprising position and then literally, in a sense, blackmails [unintelligible].”

I am not part of that everybody about whom he speaks and I don’t know anybody to whom that has happened. However, given both Biden’s and his son’s personal habits, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that blackmail has crept into their lives. I’d say that they deserve it but, depending on who’s doing the blackmailing and for what, if Biden indeed is one of those somebodies affected by blackmail, that’s very bad and dangerous for America.

