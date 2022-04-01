Arizona governor Doug Ducey signs bill to protect minors from destructive medical experimentation

Yesterday was “Transgender Day of Visibility,” a fairly new annual celebration of some of the Alphabet People. One day prior, Doug Ducey, governor of Arizona, signed two bills protecting Arizonans from the influence of transgender politics and activism. One of those pieces of legislation was SB1138, aptly named “Arizona’s Children Deserve Help Not Harm Act.” The bill outlaws “gender transition” procedures, and reads:

“A physician or other health care professional may not provide gender transition procedures to any individual who is under eighteen years of age. A physician or other health care professional may not refer any individual who is under eighteen years of age to any health care professional for gender transition procedures.”

The law explicitly prohibits physicians from medical practices that:

“Instill or create physiological or anatomical characteristics that resemble a sex different from the individual’s biological sex, including medical services that provide puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones or other mechanisms to promote the development of feminizing or masculinizing features in the opposite biological sex or genital or nongenital gender reassignment surgery performed for the purpise of assisting an individual with a gender transition.”

The American College of Pediatricians published a paper in 2018, asserting that the protocol to surgically or chemically alter an individual’s biological sex is “is founded upon an unscientific gender ideology, lacks an evidence base, and violates the long-standing ethical principle of ‘First do no harm.’” The physicians found that when “gender dysphoria” occurs in prepubescent children, the condition resolves “in the vast majority of patients by late adolescence.”

So why is this controversial? Protecting children from irreversible and life-altering medical experiments should not be political.

Unsurprisingly though, the same people who support children mutilating their bodies are the same people who oppose the anti-grooming bill in Florida.

The organization known as the Human Rights Campaign tweeted out a video, addressed to “all the LGBTQ+ kids in Florida and across the nation'' saying, “Dangerous bullies, who call themselves ‘leaders’ in far too many state legislatures are trying to take something away from you.” Shortly after, the group attacked Ducey, decrying his “cowardice” for outlawing “access to gender-affirming care.”

A message from @HRC_President to LGBTQ+ kids in Florida & across the nation:



"Dangerous bullies are trying to take something away from you.



But they can’t.



Because your voice is yours. Your truth is yours. And there are people who love you for all of who you are." pic.twitter.com/kgZDBsWQwc — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 29, 2022

BREAKING: Arizona Gov. Ducey just signed two anti-trans bills into law — one banning trans girls from playing sports and another limiting access to gender-affirming care.



This isn't leadership, it's cowardice. We won't stop fighting for trans kids everywhere. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 30, 2022

“Gender-affirming” care? Like the Tucson clinic that provides “gender-affirming” care to toddlers?

It’s clear, within the Alphabet People there is a demographic of rabid “activists,” and they are pedophilic perverts and coming for our children.