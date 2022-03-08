Are leftists liberating children or preying on them in public school classrooms?

(See also “Florida Democrats expose both their dishonesty and moronic thinking.”)

In response to the uproar over Florida’s new law holding that public school teachers may not instruct the four- to eight-year-old crowd in the finer points of the LGBTQ agenda, Governor Ron DeSantis’s spokesperson said that the bill is essentially an anti-grooming bill. That means that those who oppose it are people who want to groom children themselves or just think it’s an okay thing to do. The outrage at her claim was instant and overwhelming.

The language Democrats find so objectionable states as follows:

Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.

Democrats have called this commonsense limitation on classroom instruction the “Don’t say gay” bill and have been in an angry frenzy. Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, was unimpressed:

If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

As I’m sure you could predict, the leftist response was immediate and incredibly angry. Democrat politicians and candidates leaped into the fray:

Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial candidate, Nikki Fried (D-FL) categorized Pushaw’s statements as “Homophobic hate speech,” and added that it, “has no place in society - yet its allowed and promoted in Governor DeSantis’ office.” Progressive State Rep. Carlos G Smith (D-49), who famously defended Socialism on the floor of the Florida House of Representatives, responded to the accusation of being a groomer personally and claimed, “Bigoted attacks like this against LGBTQ people are the worst of the worst. They’re disgusting and dangerous and have NO PLACE in the Guv’s office.” Smith further pushed for the Pushaw to resign over the comments.

The same article details the funny back and forth that Smith’s comment started. (Well, I think it was funny. Smith did not.)

In response to Rep. Smith’s comment, Pushaw stated, “A hit dog will holler.” Smith was floored, and the “drama queen” came out, calling on both “Republicans and Democrats must condemn these personal and libelous attacks on my character, paid with taxpayer money.”

Last I heard, calling someone a “dog” was not actionable libel but I guess that, nowadays, it just depends which judge you get.

Image: The LGBTQ crowds’ dream child—“Desmond is Amazing.” YouTube screen grab.

Meanwhile, the Twitterati completed with each other to have fainting spells on couches because Pushaw said that people who want to push sexual ideology on small children are predators, not educators. As you read these hysterical responses, remember that we are talking about kids who are four through eight. Sex is only on their minds if adults put it there:

Since the actual effect of this is to prevent children from having knowledge with which to protect themselves and to make them insecure, closeted, and vulnerable: Why are you grooming children, Christina? — Sarah Terra (@licoricetick) March 6, 2022

Hell has a special place for you and your boss — Gregg Dudash (@gregg_dudash) March 7, 2022

to make sure any criticism or push back can be called religious persecution. — tori williams douglass (@ToriGlass) March 8, 2022

Gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay — Regnu Mas (@Unger2Unger) March 7, 2022

The American Psychological Association disagrees but then you really don’t research the hate you publish, do you? — PaulErbach (@erbach_paul) March 6, 2022

Clearly, if parents did a lot better job at home with their kids, teachers wouldn't have be everything including part time parents to their kids at school. — Jerry (@Jtm0401) March 6, 2022

As for me, I’m shocked by what’s happening in schools. Fifteen years ago, when my older child was in 5th grade in a very Democrat neighborhood, a notice came home telling parents that there was going to be a sex ed unit taught in the 5th-grade class. Concerned parents demanded a meeting and about 40 people in that small elementary school showed up to ensure that the school was not selling values or orientations. We were assured that it was a pure biology lesson, similar to what we parents had learned decades before. No condoms on bananas; no hints for good anal sex; just pure “boys make sperm and girls make eggs” stuff. Fifteen years later, parents must fight—and get legislative support—to ensure that their children aren’t being told at four or five that they really should contemplate life as a member of the opposite sex or maybe consider a romance with their best friend. And just so you know that I’m not exaggerating about how leftists think when it comes to pushing kids away from heterosexuality:

This is the definition of a groomer parent pic.twitter.com/oGCS2IH6A9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2022

Teacher brags about how she hides changes to her students’ names and pronouns from their parents pic.twitter.com/3tLhRhH0y6 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

Parents literally brag about grooming and indoctrinating their kids. It’s gross pic.twitter.com/wmknc8ylAq — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

Mom brags about forcing her little kid to use her correct pronouns. Imagine getting your validation from your young child gendering you correctly. Poor kid pic.twitter.com/55IMXPuDrd — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2022

Congratulations to Christina Pushaw for having the courage to stand against this madness and to do so in clear terms that parents can understand.