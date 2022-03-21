Are Democrats getting ready to dump Joe and Kamala?

Roger Kimball has a great post about the Democrats paving the way to eject Joe & Kamala from their seats. This is what he wrote:

The issue is never the issue. I suspect that Joe Biden is being prepped for ejection. Exactly how it will happen I do not yet know. But he is on the threshold, or possibly has even passed the threshold, where he could appear to govern. His minders understand this. They must be the ones to replace him, otherwise they themselves risk being replaced, which would be intolerable. As I say, it’s not entirely clear yet how the defenestration will take place. Obviously, Kamala will have to be dealt with first, and she will be. Look for some ground softening stories such as the Times just served up about the laptop. They won’t be long in coming.

From the summer of 2020, when Mr. Biden selected Senator Harris, my theory was that President Biden would drop out in the spring of 2022. He'd pass the White House keys to now President Harris who would ride to an election in 2024. President Harris would select a Hispanic for VP and the full rainbow government was in motion. How about one of the Castro brothers from San Antonio? They are twins so don't get them confused. I'm talking about Julian, the one who ran for president.

I can't prove it but I always thought that was the plan. Let the old man take off and then we'll replace him because he wants to be full time in Delaware.

What 79 year old would rather be working than looking out to the ocean? I’ve been around there and it’s really nice.

Cool plan and then the border came undone, inflation exploded, incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan, and now the world's bad guys have decided to test President Biden.

Will the Democrats pull the plug? Very hard to pull it off but desperate people will do desperate things to keep their hold on power. Furthermore there will be some investigations once the GOP takes over.

