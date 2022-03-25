America's real divisions

The real divisions in the country are not what most everyone assumes them to be, such as that of right and left.

No, they are between the upper and lower classes versus the middle, working, and rural classes. Lower classes mostly vote for Democrats because they know they're all about providing free services in the form of entitlements, welfare and/or transfer payments, or whatever you want to call it. They count on the Democrats as their personal benefactors, much like a child depends on a parent or parents for their financial security. This is also why so many have become locked into their lower financial status, that dependency will always be at a minimal level of subsistence and there will never be strong enough incentives to break away from that dependency to rise above one's current financial level.

For the upper classes, it's a combination of wanting to maintain the status quo since almost all government taxes and programs never have an adverse effect on their financial status and they often improve it. This then makes it so easy for them to always vote for Democrats along with a misguided sense of noblesse oblige along based on the need to assuage one's guilt for living so well and high above the unwashed masses.

So when you think about it, the upper and lower classes have financial security where no matter what happens to the economy, good or bad, they never take it on the chin when the economy takes a massive hit much in the way that's happening right now with inflation raging and gas and food prices skyrocketing.

So it's the middle classes who are the ones that always get slammed when the economy is bad. Many in the middle are always living on the edge of slipping into the lower classes because so many are living paycheck to paycheck. Who was most adversely affected by the lockdowns? It was working men and women running their own businesses such as restaurants and small retail stores. waiters and workers, housekeepers and maintenance people in the hospitality industry to name a few. Pretty much anyone who doesn't sit in front of a computer terminal and/or a laptop for a living.

The vast working classes consist of mostly people who are on their feet eight hours a day and paid by the hour that everyone takes for granted but are always hurt the most by government policy gone bad. They are the ones who have the dignity to get up every morning and would rather earn their keep rather than getting a transfer payment from the government. And now that the high cost of living is going through the roof because of Joe Biden's complete mismanagement of domestic and foreign policy, any wage gains they've received over the last two to three years have been wiped out by inflation which has actually made them poorer.

A recent piece by Victor Davis Hanson called The Real 'Reset' Is Coming , where he talks about how those who are hurt the most by policies implemented by Biden and company argues that they are going to take out their anger and frustration against the current ruling political class, i.e., the Democrats, in the upcoming midterm elections and vote the bums out of office:

Natural gas and oil costs are now soaring to unsustainable levels—and to the point where the middle class simply will not be able to travel, keep warm in winter, or cool in summer.

So as the power elites at the top of the most influential institutions in the country such as government, academia and corporations continue to impose social policy from above, their perpetual distraction and misdirection from the most important kitchen table issues that affect those in the vast rural, middle and working classes goes on unabated. They are making sure everyone keeps their eye on one shiny silver ball that will do absolutely nothing for so many in terms of making life better for them and their families versus always focusing our attention on the other shiny silver balls such as 'systemic racism', 'toxic masculinity' and transgenderism that will do absolutely nothing in terms of improving the financial situation for the vast middle of America or keeping it from slipping away.