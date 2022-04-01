Absentminded conservatives allowed an army of perverts to take over the schools

On April 10, 1899, while serving as the governor of New York, Theodore Roosevelt gave a speech titled “The Strenuous Life.” Roosevelt correctly identified and spoke on an objective truth:

“To pander to depravity inevitably means to increase the depravity. It is a dreadful thing that public sentiment should condone misconduct in a public man; but this is no excuse for the public man, if by his conduct he still further degrades public sentiment. There can be no meddling with the laws of righteousness, of decency, of morality.”

Now, in 2022, American culture is so depraved, its echoes that of Sodom and Gomorrah. Our culture and society has pandered to the once sequestered faction of sexual deviants and in doing so, the deviancy has skyrocketed.

The erroneously named “Don’t Say Gay” bill out of Florida, made obvious the alarming number of adult perverts in the school system. What is so conspicuously a parent’s rights initiative to protect young children from exposure to pornographic material, is facing hysterical opposition. It’s safe to say, efforts by teachers and school staff to expose kindergarteners to sexual material is pedophilic.

From the bill:

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

While a mob of degenerates took over the schools, where were conservatives?

Pushing pornogrpahic sex “education” has been going on for decades. Judith Reisman, PhD, the director of the Child Protection Institute at the Liberty University School of Law, said programs to sexually corrupt children were introduced in schools in 1958. Under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, schools in the inner cities brought in sex “education.” Per Reisman:

“They started sex education with cartoons for children. The black parents were furious and upset that they were showing obscene materials, as well as animals copulating, to little kids…. They were worried about their children being sexualized and having problems, but it continued from there.”

Sound familiar? For whatever reason, whether it be that conservatives as a whole are too uninterested in child sexual abuse, or whether they are too cowardly for fear of the word “bigot,” they are to blame for the rampant debauchery that has been unleashed upon on our children. We have pandered to the sick depravity of pedophiles like Alfred Kinsey, and where has it gotten us?