A UFC fighter makes a stunning statement about the U.S. and the Ukraine war

For reasons that make no sense to me, a reporter asked UFC fighter (and champion) Bryce Mitchell what he thought about events in Ukraine. I mean, with all due respect to UFC fighters, why in the world should we care what they think about events in Eastern Europe? Well, it turned out that, when it comes to Mitchell, it was worthwhile caring because he gave a full-throated defense of American values—the primary value of which is that he’ll fight like hell to defend his homeland but has no desire to be dragged into a war thousands of miles away in a repeat of Vietnam or Afghanistan. My bet is that a lot of Americans feel as he does.

What is important to know before viewing Mitchell’s statement is that there’s a huge class divide regarding the US getting involved in the war in Ukraine. The richer people are, the more likely they will want to fight. This is fascinating for two reasons. First, these are almost certainly the same people who turned out in droves to protest the Iraq War and the same people who shrieked hysterically that Trump would embroil America in foreign wars. Second, it’s not the rich people’s children who fill the ranks of the American military.

In other words, people who hated a Republican war in which their kids were unlikely to be involved are incredibly gung-ho about a Democrat war in which their kids are unlikely to be involved. Fascinating, right?

Also, as between Republicans and Democrats, if there were a war on American soil, you problem know already who would run away and who would stand and fight:

As Ukrainians valiantly fight to defend their nation against a Russian invasion, a Quinnipiac University national poll of U.S. adults asked people whether they would fight or flee if they faced that situation — the poll found that while a whopping 68% Republicans said they would remain and fight, just 40% of Democrats said they would stick around and fight. Among independents, 57% said they would stay and fight. Just 25% of Republicans and 36% of independents indicated that they would leave the U.S., while 52% of Democrats said they would depart, according to the poll conducted March 4 to March 6. Overall, 55% of people in the poll said they would remain and fight, while 38% indicated they would depart the country.

Image: Bryce Mitchell. Twitter screen grab.

With that information as background, let me get to what Bryce Mitchell said. I know nothing about Mitchell’s background but as I listened to him, it occurred to me that he’s probably not the scion of some internet magnate with years of private school and Ivy League universities behind him. Instead, and I know I’m stereotyping here, I figured him for someone who’s economically from the broad middle spectrum of Americans.

Given that assumption, I believe that what Mitchell said in answer to the question speaks for lots of ordinary Americans who don’t consider The New York Times to be their Bible, don’t laugh at Steven Colbert, and think MSNBC is a weird waste of time.

Mitchell conceded that he doesn’t really know what’s going on in Ukraine and, indeed, “I don’t think nobody knows what’s going on fully.” As far as he’s concerned that problem goes straight to the top. “There’s been so much political corruption in that area. You got Biden and his son making a sh-t ton of money off of and using our tax dollars to bribe their [Ukraine’s] people.” Mitchell could think of better ways to spend that money. “We got veterans out here sleeping on the street and you’re going to give our frickin’ tax dollars to these Ukrainians.”

As for himself, Mitchell is determined not to go to war for Ukraine. He knows where his loyalties lie and they’re not thousands of miles from home:

Here’s my first thought is I’m not going nowhere to fight none of these wars for these politicians. I’m staying at home and when the war comes to Arkansas, I will dig my boots in the ground and I will die for everything I love and I will not retreat.

Thinking about it, in some ways, Mitchell sounds like the anti-Vietnam protesters of the 1960s. However, instead of being the lineal descendent of the boys who didn’t go to Vietnam, he’s more likely the descendent of those who did, and who saw how politicians squandered the lives of young men who weren’t of political value to them.

Meanwhile, the rich kids avoiding Vietnam often stayed in college collecting degrees. They discovered they liked it so much, they stayed permanently in college, becoming a powerful generation of hard leftist academics indoctrinating students and incubating anti-Americanism.

Anyway, here’s Mitchell, so you can decide for yourself whether he’s got a point or not: