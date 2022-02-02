Whoopi Goldberg gets a slap on the wrist with a limp noodle

The headlines in the media all claim some variation of “Whoopi Goldberg suspended.” Dig down, though, and it turns out that Goldberg received only a two-week suspension for parroting standard leftist claptrap that manages to reduce the Holocaust to nothing more than a catfight between White people. Whoopi’s always been a moronic, uninformed, big-mouth, so I can’t say I’m surprised by what she said. Currently, the most infuriating thing about her “punishment” is the knowledge that, if she had been White or conservative, she would have been fired.

This whole thing is unbelievably tedious and it’s just too painful to repeat it all. You can go here to see why Jews (and righteous non-Jews) were offended by what she said.

Here’s what happened after Whoopi said her stupid stuff and gave a mealy-mouthed, barely-there, rote apology:

Whoopi doubled down on her assertion about the Holocaust really having nothing to do with Jews qua Jews when she appeared on Steven Colbert’s Monday night show. The problem, she explained, is that Jews look White, and therefore are not a race. In this, they’re unlike Blacks because they could hide in a crowd and the “Nazis “had to do the work” to figure out who was Jewish. Tell that to the 75% or more of European Jewry that was slaughtered. Apparently, it wasn’t that hard to identify them after all.

Whoopi showed up on The View on Tuesday saying that she was completely wrong and she now understands that Hitler considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Thus, the Holocaust was about race, rather than White on White meanness. Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

ABC insiders wanted to see Whoopi fired.

ABC did not want to fire Whoopi. Instead, Kim Godwin, ABC News’s President, announced that she was suspended for two weeks:

Whoopi’s cohosts, however, are not happy even with this minimal limp noodle wrist slap:

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks over her Monday remarks about the Holocaust, and most of her co-hosts are furious with the network, sources told The Daily Beast.

Here’s where I stand: Whoopi and her cohosts are shrill, leftist harridans with small brains and big mouths. They know nothing and opine about everything. It was Whoopi, after all, who said that Roman Polanksi’s sodomizing a 13-year-old girl whom he’d drugged wasn’t “rape-rape.” This woman has the values and the brains of a frying pan, only without the pan’s utility.

Normally, if she’d issued a groveling apology, I might be inclined to say let it pass because you can’t expect much more from her. Additionally, what she said isn’t unique to her. Sadly, it’s garden-variety modern leftism.

Whoopi isn’t special. She’s a symptom of the way in which the left uses the Holocaust for its own ends (everybody it opposes is Hitler and anyone who opposes the radically atheist, Israel- and Jew-hating George Soros is an antisemite) while downplaying the Holocaust as just a White on White crime that, despite the genocide aspect, is much less bad than slavery that ended over 150 years ago at the cost of 600,000 American lives.

But what makes me believe that Whoopi should be kicked to the curb and shunned in Hollywood is what happened to Roseanne Barr and Sharon Osborne. Barr, after she became conservative, put out a visual meme implying that Obama’s consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, looked simian. It was okay for leftists to say that about George Bush and John McCain, who are and were White, but you can’t say that about someone with Black lineage. (And yes, it’s incredibly racist for Democrats to see Blacks so closely aligned with the simian family but we already know leftists are racist.)

As for Sharon Osborne, she was fired because she said her friend Piers Morgan shouldn’t have been attacked for saying that Meghan Markle is a whiny, narcissistic, spoiled, empty-headed, ball-breaker. (Okay, that’s not what he said. That’s what I say. But he said something mean about her.) And for daring to support a White man who dared to call out a barely Black woman, Osborne had to go.

So, what I say is that Whoopi Goldberg, who came remarkably close to being a Holocaust denier and definitely repeated modern leftist antisemitic tropes, needs to go too.

And one more thing, Ms. Caryn Elaine Johnson (Whoopi’s real name): Stop using a Jewish surname. It’s a form of cultural appropriation and we all know how bad that is. We also know you did it in the hope that people would think you were funnier than you are because Jews are famous for their humor. But there’s nothing funny about you, so give it up.