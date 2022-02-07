We need criminal control, and fast

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City called himself the "Biden of Brooklyn" during President Biden's visit to the area. Let's hope that Mayor Adams was just being nice and will forget all of the gun control talk soon. My guess is that many in The Big Apple would rather have Adams be more like former mayor Rudolph Guiliani than President Biden.

Like many U.S. cities, New York City has a criminal problem, and talking gun control, as the Presidemt did, will do zero to improve the situation. This is a summary of the situation by Bill Hutchinson:

At least 12 major U.S. cities have broken annual homicide records in 2021 -- and there's still three weeks to go in the year. Of the dozen cities that have already surpassed the grim milestones for killings, five topped records that were set or tied just last year. "It's terrible to every morning get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It's just crazy. It's just crazy and this needs to stop," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said after his city surpassed its annual homicide record of 500, which stood since 1990. Philadelphia, a city of roughly 1.5 million people, has had more homicides this year (521 as of Dec. 6) than the nation's two largest cities, New York (443 as of Dec. 5) and Los Angeles (352 as of Nov. 27). That's an increase of 13% from 2020, a year that nearly broke the 1990 record.

We remind you that these are cities run by Democrat mayors and city councils.

Don't they care? They say that they do. In reality, they are not doing anything to stop it, as the article further points out:

The FBI crime data shows that the number of arrests nationwide plummeted 24% in 2020, from the more than 10 million arrests made in 2019.

The number of 2020 arrests -- 7.63 million -- is the lowest in 25 years, according to the data.

So we are arresting fewer people, or releasing them too fast. It sounds to me we've created the best system on earth to encourage lawlessness.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Jobs For Felons Hub