Trudeau is getting dangerous but the truckers still have options

Tucker Carlson (see below) had a somewhat ebullient segment about the fact that the Canadian truckers represent the rise of the ordinary people, while the response from Canada’s leadership class bespeaks fear and helplessness. I’m sorry to say that I believe Tucker is wrong and that things are getting very dangerous for the truckers. They still have options but, whenever you have to depend on the goodwill of a tyrant, his police state, and his military, things aren’t going well. That’s especially true of Canada because, on May 1, 2020, Canadians gave up their guns.

In some ways, the Canadian truckers have had a huge success. They’ve galvanized freedom-seekers across the Western world with their peaceful convoy and eventual descent on Ottawa, all with the single aim of ending Canada’s exceptionally onerous COVID restrictions. As we now know, because all the conventional wisdom about COVID and vaccines was wrong, every restriction is pointless. They currently serve no other purpose than to maintain the world governments’ unlimited power over the people.

Within Canada, people have supported the truckers in huge numbers and Justin Trudeau, who may well have a genetic legacy of despotism, ran away. For two weeks, the truckers controlled the news, even as the Canadian and American media squawked about the horrors of allegedly “racist” truckers peacefully protesting mandates that were destroying their livelihoods. Everything the media said was a lie, of course.

Through it all, Trudeau refused even to meet with the truckers or to discuss terms—say, a definite end date to all the mandates. Instead, he simply defamed them.

Now, though, aided by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Trudeau is escalating the war against the truckers, especially because they’ve blocked an essential bridge between Canada and America. (Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer, who cheerfully set about destroying the state’s economy by shutting down everything in 2020, is seen, without irony, telling a CNN host that the truckers on the bridge must be stopped, with force if necessary, because they dared to shut things down.)

Image: Justin Trudeau, North American tyrant (edited). YouTube screen grab.

In Ontario (home to Ottawa), Premier Doug Ford has announced that truckers face $100,000 in fines, a year in prison, the seizure of their trucks, and the loss of their licenses if they don’t go away. Meanwhile, Trudeau says that, if the protesters don’t leave the bridge, in addition to being subject to all those fines, calling out the army is a possibility. In this, he has support from Biden (another wannabe COVID tyrant, restrained only by our constitutional system):

‘President Biden and I both agreed that for the security of people and the economy, these blockades cannot continue,’ Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday. ‘Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed. ‘Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end, and it will end.’

“Everything is on the table” means the possibility of military force of arms to compel the truckers to move their trucks.

At this point, the truckers can stay and face the risks, which would be courageous and possibly inspiring. However, what they really are depending on is that the troops won’t turn on them. However, as we’ve seen in Australia, Austria, Canada, and various jurisdictions across America, police do not side with the people; they side with the ones who write (as opposed to funding) their paychecks and manage their pensions. The same may be true for the military. Hoping for a better outcome than what happened at Tiananmen may be unduly optimistic.

The best option for the truckers may be to go home and simply park their trucks. They’ve gotten their government’s and the world’s attention. Provided that American and Mexican truckers don’t turn into scabs (and they’d have to be vaccinated scabs), now may be the time to show the elites that, without the truckers, the country is completely helpless.

The one thing that’s certain is that the government isn’t really scared of its citizens. On May 1, 2020, just when Trudeau was busy acquiring the tyrannical powers he’s now exercising, the government banned all semi-automatic guns. While I am not advocating for, and do not ever intend to advocate for, armed resistance or a hot civil war, there is a virtue to a government that knows that its citizens are not sitting (and disarmed) ducks. There’s a reason that every 20th-century dictator, as his first act, disarmed all but proven loyalists. As John Basil Barnhill said in 1914, “Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.”