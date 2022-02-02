Time to end the witch hunt obsession with Donald Trump

The only thing that's more tiring than the COVID-19 obsession is the ongoing witch hunt obsession with Donald Trump.

President Clinton gave U.S. technology and advanced military weapons know-how to China, but no one is obsessing over hunting him down to finish him off.

Obama put critical U.S. assets off-limits, such as low-pollution coal, to send business to his old home in Indonesia. Yet no one calls a search party to apprehend him for declaring U.S. coal reserve areas "historic sites."

So why on Earth is there a nearly psychotic obsession with destroying Donald Trump and his family? Is the left that afraid that it may not have a candidate who can compete in 2024 for the miserable Oval Office job of trying to undo all the damage Biden did during his term?

What's wrong with resurrecting Al Gore or ponying-up Hillary? It's not as if she ran off with top secrets in her laptop and hid it in her bathroom or anything, right? Even if she did, the mainstream media wouldn't give an investigation like that the time of day. They still haven't held Hunter accountable for his laptop.

Yet the Washington Post reports that the House committee sent a letter to Trump's daughter, seeking her testimony. The Independent of London says Ivanka Trump is "isolated and frustrated." Can you blame her? Do they ever stop?

Whom will they go after next? Donald Trump, Jr.? Oh, yeah, they are doing that, too. Even Melania is not off-limits.

Now they're trying to subpoena phone records of Eric Trump's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Does it ever end? It's like the Whack-a-Mole carnival game. The faster you bop them on the head, the quicker they pop up again.

Newsweek recently ran a story titled "Donald Trump Can Be Arrested over Jan 6. Subpoenas." Its first sub-heading was "Jail for Trump," under which the author wrote that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena is a criminal offense punishable with a fine and up to a one-year prison sentence.

And what is this about? That Donald Trump was behind a January 6 rally? That's free speech. If everyone urging people to attend rallies were arrested and incarcerated for other people's actions, there'd be no one left to be wardens to police the inmates!

And speaking of "policing," leftists don't limit their attack against a past president. They seem to demonize any authority other than their own — including the police! Defund the Police! Yeah, now there's a respective movement worth promoting through mainstream media. Barf bag, please. At least the Albany Herald in New York had the decency to stand up for police in a recent editorial, "Police Are Human, Too," by policeman Michael Letts from Columbia, S.C.

This isn't right. This isn't the America I grew up in. It's called character assassination. It's un-American — and it must stop.

Jerry McGlothlin is a freelance writer who showcases issues that make a moral difference in a world going to heck in a handbasket, encouraging courageous soles to stand up for what is right.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.