There’s a reason the leftist media attacked Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr’s speech
The mainstream press would have us believe that the speech RFK Jr delivered on January 23rd during the “Defeat the Mandates” March was all about trivializing the Holocaust.
It wasn’t.
It was, instead, about the thing that the media and other American leftists fear most: constitutional liberty.
Robert F Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and author, was demonized on leftist “news” programs and social media soon after uttering one sentence about the possibility of escaping from tyranny in Hitler’s Germany. In trying to make a point, he invoked Anne Frank and how she was able to hide from the Nazis. If taken in proper context, one fully realizes that he did not do this with malicious intent. (The Nazis, of course, eventually found Anne, her family, and the others in the Annex. Only her father, Otto Frank, survived. But other people who hid or escaped did survive.)
Far-left media pundits pounced on Kennedy’s poorly chosen example about trying to escape fascism. They attempted to discredit him and distract us from the crucial points within his speech. The most profound part of his address focused on the American Constitution and how the Biden Administration’s response to COVID is illegal (unconstitutional) and irrational.
Even Kennedy’s wife flew the yellow flag of gutlessness after her husband’s so-called unforgivable comparison. On January 25, actress Cheryl Hines (who married Kennedy in 2014) tweeted that her husband invoking Anne Frank was “reprehensible.” Now that Hines is “American Royalty” she would be wise to behave like Queen Elizabeth II. Never complain. Never Explain.
Hines added that “his opinions are not a reflection of my own.” The middle-aged performer is mindful of her ability to secure acting roles, fully aware of the hard Hollywood Left and what makes them tick. It’s clear that her husband’s patriotic views may be a danger to her career, even if he hadn’t mentioned Anne Frank. Kennedy himself apologized via Twitter for invoking Anne Frank.
For America lovers, Robert Kennedy Jr’s January 23 speech defending the Constitution and freedom was the best thing since the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Robert F. Kennedy’s second son took the “spotlight” at the Anti-Vaccine Mandate March on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on a cold Sunday afternoon. Sporting a dark wool jacket, his determined blue eyes reflected his legendary father’s legacy.
The all-but-forgotten Kennedy confidence, charisma, and gravitas were on full display. The patriotic crowd loved him. When he mentioned Dr. Fauci, the peaceful protestors shouted, “Lock him up!”
Make no mistake: Bobby Jr. realizes that the current Democrat Party is not the Party of his father and his Uncle Jack. The Neo-Democrat Party is looking more and more like the Party of domestic Communism (subversively sowing the seeds of division for decades and now are ruthlessly revealing an above-ground full frontal).
Image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at the “Defeat the Mandates” rally. Rumble screen grab.
Kennedy’s speech has been pulled from YouTube, but you can still find it on Rumble. A few highlights of his speech are below. If you love the US Constitution and your country, you’ll appreciate what he said.
And we have witnessed over the past 20 months a coup d’etat against democracy and the controlled demolition of the United States Constitution—and the Bill of Rights.
And starting with the censorship—James Madison, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson all said the same thing—we put Freedom of Speech in the First Amendment, because all of the other rights that they were trying to protect relied on that right.
If you give government the license to silence its critics, you have given them the capacity to commit any atrocity they want and to obliterate all the Amendments and Rights of the Constitution.
As soon as they got rid of Freedom of Speech they went after Freedom of Religion. They closed every church in this country for a year, with no regulatory process, no public hearings.
[snip]
They kept the liquor stores open as essential businesses. I would remind you that liquor stores are not mentioned in the United States Constitution—and churches are!
They took away our property rights. They closed a million businesses with no due process, no just compensation. They took away jury trials. The Seventh Amendment says no American should be deprived of a right to a trial before a jury of their peers.
[snip]
There’s nothing else. That’s all it says! There’s no pandemic exception. There’s no war exception. There’s no—any exception !!!
[snip]
We are watching something now that I never believed that I would see in my lifetime.
[snip]
They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control that we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct of thought and to obliterate dissent. None of them had been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity.
Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Alps to Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. ... So it was possible to escape [to escape]. Many died truly, but it was possible.
[snip]
You have a series of rights, as flawed as our government is, you can still go out and go to a bar. You can go to a sporting event. You can get on a bus or an airplane and you can travel. You have certain freedoms.
[snip]
The minute they hand you that vaccine passport, every right you have is transformed into a privilege, contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government dictates. It will make you a slave!