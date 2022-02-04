There’s a reason the leftist media attacked Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr’s speech

The mainstream press would have us believe that the speech RFK Jr delivered on January 23rd during the “Defeat the Mandates” March was all about trivializing the Holocaust.

It wasn’t.

It was, instead, about the thing that the media and other American leftists fear most: constitutional liberty.

Robert F Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and author, was demonized on leftist “news” programs and social media soon after uttering one sentence about the possibility of escaping from tyranny in Hitler’s Germany. In trying to make a point, he invoked Anne Frank and how she was able to hide from the Nazis. If taken in proper context, one fully realizes that he did not do this with malicious intent. (The Nazis, of course, eventually found Anne, her family, and the others in the Annex. Only her father, Otto Frank, survived. But other people who hid or escaped did survive.)

Far-left media pundits pounced on Kennedy’s poorly chosen example about trying to escape fascism. They attempted to discredit him and distract us from the crucial points within his speech. The most profound part of his address focused on the American Constitution and how the Biden Administration’s response to COVID is illegal (unconstitutional) and irrational.

Even Kennedy’s wife flew the yellow flag of gutlessness after her husband’s so-called unforgivable comparison. On January 25, actress Cheryl Hines (who married Kennedy in 2014) tweeted that her husband invoking Anne Frank was “reprehensible.” Now that Hines is “American Royalty” she would be wise to behave like Queen Elizabeth II. Never complain. Never Explain.

Hines added that “his opinions are not a reflection of my own.” The middle-aged performer is mindful of her ability to secure acting roles, fully aware of the hard Hollywood Left and what makes them tick. It’s clear that her husband’s patriotic views may be a danger to her career, even if he hadn’t mentioned Anne Frank. Kennedy himself apologized via Twitter for invoking Anne Frank.

For America lovers, Robert Kennedy Jr’s January 23 speech defending the Constitution and freedom was the best thing since the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Robert F. Kennedy’s second son took the “spotlight” at the Anti-Vaccine Mandate March on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on a cold Sunday afternoon. Sporting a dark wool jacket, his determined blue eyes reflected his legendary father’s legacy.

The all-but-forgotten Kennedy confidence, charisma, and gravitas were on full display. The patriotic crowd loved him. When he mentioned Dr. Fauci, the peaceful protestors shouted, “Lock him up!”

Make no mistake: Bobby Jr. realizes that the current Democrat Party is not the Party of his father and his Uncle Jack. The Neo-Democrat Party is looking more and more like the Party of domestic Communism (subversively sowing the seeds of division for decades and now are ruthlessly revealing an above-ground full frontal).

Image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at the “Defeat the Mandates” rally. Rumble screen grab.

Kennedy’s speech has been pulled from YouTube, but you can still find it on Rumble. A few highlights of his speech are below. If you love the US Constitution and your country, you’ll appreciate what he said.