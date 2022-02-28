The ‘white privilege’ narrative is ahistorical and needs to be retired

The theory of the left that is most prevalent outside of liberal arts campuses is “white privilege,” the assumption that all white people are (in an incredibly vague way) collectively gaining at the expense of non-white peoples.

For BLM mobs, white privilege is a proper justification to loot, pillage, and murder. For the left-wing media, the Capitol protesters who targeted no civilians were fueled by white privileged entitlement.

To defeat this concept let’s move back to real reasoning based on fact, not theory.

Historically, whites’ gains do not necessarily harm non-white people. Rather, the interactions of white and non-white populations mostly have been to the mutual advantage of all races. The following points are indicative of this:

Native Americans had better diets after the Spanish conquest. (p. 1251) Black slaves, in the Americas, despite all the hardships and indignities they faced, were healthier than free blacks in Africa (measured by height).[i] Populations in colonized places increased due to improved health. (p.187) [ii] Even non-colonized cultures like Japan or Thailand needed to give “privileges” to white experts to help modernize their country. p. 52, p. 40 Nowadays, people of color in the US are largely living in suburban homes, and rather than starving, are far more likely to be fat.

Victimization does occur when different groups clash, but no group has a monopoly on that status. There are instances of white population groups suffering at the hands of non-white cultures. Consider:

Europeans’ ancestors in prehistoric times spread from Europe across to Siberia and probably would have made it to the Americas first had they not been killed off or driven westward by Native Americans’ ancestors.[iii] Mongols, Crimean Tartars, Barbary pirates, and Ottomans raided Europe for centuries causing huge population declines. More frightening than the decline in numbers are the malnutrition deaths the raids caused, keeping Europe’s population continuously low year by year (despite Europeans having children). This atrocity towers over all the wrongs Europeans did to non-Europeans put together.[iv]

Furthermore, contrary to the notion that Europeans alone consider their bloodlines superior, various non-European cultures have kept their DNA separate from populations they considered inferior. Examples of this are:

The descendants of Spanish Moors have little Spanish DNA. Bantu Africans have little Pygmy DNA.[v] Han Chinese kept separate paternal DNA from the populations of southern Natives (such as the Miao) who used to occupy most of the present-day People’s Republic of China. Vietnamese peoples’ ancestors who originally were among the southern natives in China exterminated the original Cham inhabitants of Vietnam instead of mixing with them. There has been little caste mixing in India for 2000 years.

The demonization of Caucasians does no good for anyone other than demagogues. Racism and predation are endemic parts of human history. But the development of modern science and technology, largely the product of European culture, has been a blessing for all humanity.

Can’t we all get along?

Jacob Marley is a pen name