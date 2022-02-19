The false claim that Trump was in wrongful possession of confidential documents

The National Archives, which is controlled by a hard leftist cadre, very excitedly announced that President Donald Trump took classified information with him when he left the White House. The problem—which the AP reluctantly concedes—is that, as President, he had the final say over what’s classified. That means that there’s no hypocrisy in his reaming Hillary Clinton for her conduct.

As a predicate, the National Archives management has turned that government office into a purely leftist entity determined to advance all leftist causes, including destroying Donald Trump. Recently, it was caught stating that the U.S. Constitution and all of America’s other founding documents contain “harmful content.” Why? Because they have “racist, sexist, misogynistic, and xenophobic opinions.”

Additionally, the National Archives management has concluded that the entire institution of the National Archives itself is structurally racist because it’s concerned with lauding the work of the White men who created our nation. You can read more about that insanity here.

Most recently, the leftist, impermissibly partisan National Archives management’s vendetta against Trump has management claiming that Trump was found to be illegally in possession of classified information:

Classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday in a letter that confirmed the matter has been sent to the Justice Department. The letter from the agency follows numerous reports around Trump’s handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. The revelation could also interest federal investigators responsible for policing the handling of government secrets, though the Justice Department and FBI have not indicated they will pursue.

Image: Nancy Pelosi destroys a government document. YouTube screen grab.

In the same article quoted above, Farnoush Amiri, writing for the AP, announces that this is illegal conduct, only to concede, obviously reluctantly, that as president, Trump had the ultimate say as to what was classified and what wasn’t:

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

But all is not lost for leftists, insists Amiri, because Trump has shown himself to be a hypocrite for harping about the fact that Hillary Clinton ran all her correspondence through an unsecured private browser housed in her bathroom and destroyed 30,000 emails:

No matter the legal risk, it exposes him to charges of hypocrisy given his relentless attacks during the 2016 presidential campaign on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state. The FBI investigated but ultimately did not recommend charges.

They need to dock Amiri’s salary just because he’s an idiot. Unlike Trump, Hillary was not president when she ran classified documents through an unsecured personal browser, as well as allowing them to end up on the computer of Anthony Wiener, a convicted pedophile. Nor was she president when she deleted 30,000 emails that were under subpoena. Instead, she was a government employee and absolutely bound by document classification and destruction laws. She ended up violating virtually every national security law on the books.

In the same article, Amiri also reminds us that the National Archives management is squawking that Trump would tear up documents. Unless Trump reached into the White House’s computer hard drives, he merely tore up representations of the actual documents. (Just think of Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of Trump’s speech.) Unless Trump was doing what Hillary did, which was to wipe out the contents of hard drives containing legally protected documents, he did nothing wrong when he ripped up what was probably the fifteenth printout of some memo a flack sent him about low-level trade negotiation in which he was interested.

This entire document thing is a false flag operation. The National Archives management is deeply corrupt and Trump did nothing wrong. On the other hand, Hillary is also deeply corrupt and she did something very wrong. If we lived in a just country, Hillary wouldn’t be making noises about running again; she’d be complaining that prison orange makes her complexion look sallow.