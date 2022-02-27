The COVID narrative continues, regardless of facts

Very early in the pandemic, I started comparing what was happening nationally to the movie Idiocracy. I once thought it a terribly dumb movie. Turns out, it wasn’t—because now we’re living a present-day version of some aspects of the plot. The worst one is that we are becoming a dumber, less questioning, more complacent, and lazy society.

The most important things I learned in school—how to reason and think for myself and to cherish the freedom to do both—seem to have become “unpopular.” We are now ruled by groupthink, with the end justifying the means, and blind obedience the expectation. We’ve become accustomed to opening our mouths like helpless babies being spoon-fed pablum. The justification is that it’s “for our own good.”

Perhaps you’ve seen the recent stories about how our national Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has COVID— as do his wife and two small children, a 4-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. You’ll notice the NBC News story I just linked says all the “right” things, the same mindless stuff we all get on the 11 PM newscast.

It quotes Murthy saying they’re all vaccinated, including the son, and that their little daughter was the first to get the virus, but she’s doing fine. He mentions that all the family’s symptoms are “mild,” because they’re vaccinated. Just a second…the unvaccinated 4-year old daughter has mild symptoms too? Oh! Perhaps, therefore, this is a faulty conclusion? Just as faulty as the “vaccine” keeping them from infection, which it obviously didn’t.

It gets worse. In yet another NBC news article, Murthy admits to having lost 10 family members to COVID, both here and in India. The striking thing about these articles—and every mainstream news report hammering at us to vaccinate and boost—is there is, always, zero mention of treatment, only the repeated litany that the shots make the symptoms milder, so they’re great (even if they don’t work, or the outcome for the unvaccinated child is just the same as for the rest of the family).

Zero mention of treatment makes no sense, especially for someone who has lost 10 members of his own family! As our top medical authority for the whole country, wouldn’t it be normal that he study, and report on, what has actually worked to stop COVID? Wouldn’t you expect him to at least acknowledge that India has turned their early losses around by using a drug cocktail including ivermectin, in a WHO-supported treatment campaign?

Image: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy supports forced school masking. YouTube screen grab.

Is he not aware that the strategy of testing and treating dropped cases by 99%—in just three weeks? That’s the statistics for Uttar Pradesh, where it was first tried. If Murthy’s our main man for medicine, why is he so irresponsible? I guess that doesn’t fit the approved narrative. Shut your mind! Don’t ask!

The second example has to be Neil Cavuto, who has come back on Fox News after being very, very ill. We know he has physical problems, both a history of cancer and ongoing MS. We also have been told he had COVID before getting “fully” vaccinated. Recently he disappeared for a good number of weeks, returning to talk about how his latest bout with “COVID pneumonia” could have been even worse (it nearly killed him) if he “hadn’t taken the vaccine.” Is that a valid conclusion?

He already had immunity before he took the shots. Wouldn’t it be wise to consider that vaccinating after having COVID could have compromised his immune system instead of helping it? Compromised it sufficiently that he would get very sick with this mysterious and alarming (have you heard of it before?) “COVID pneumonia.” Isn’t it possible, that if he hadn’t had the vaccine he didn’t need because he already had COVID, he might not have gotten this pneumonia at all? How can he (or anyone else) conclude that the shots were good for him? Where’s the proof?

This type of thing is what happens when discourse is shut down. In order to have a thriving society, we need to stop this idiocracy in its tracks. If we don’t have a solid, proof-positive foundation upon which to build consensus -- if, instead, we have proof that we’re being fed lies -- then there can be no trust in those “in authority.” Without that trust, there is basically no authority, only vacuous, malevolent despotism, and an increasingly angry populace.