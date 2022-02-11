Super Bowl mask mandate, California? Better enforce it good and hard

As mask mandates are being lifted across the country, and vaccine mandates are losing their legitimacy in the court of law, leave it to California, and Los Angeles in particular, to do the least practical thing imaginable.

The Health Department of Los Angeles has imposed vax and mask mandates, plus negative COVID testing for the 100,000-plus-person Super Bowl at SOFI Stadium this coming Sunday, in Inglewood, California.

While I vehemently oppose mask and vax mandates, I insist that Los Angeles and Super Bowl organizers enforce the mandates vigorously — let's say, on par with the L.A. Unified School District and the Department of Education.

No vax? No entry. No waivers for rich people. If you take your mask off (Gavin Newsom, Eric Garcetti), you get one warning. Next infraction, physically escorted out the back gate. This applies to all 100,000-plus attendees. Extra police, National Guard, whatever is necessary. Maybe deputize LAUSD teachers and administrators. Organizers can set up a quarantine camp in the old Fabulous Forum next door.

And while we're at it, because "science," the persons most at risk in the stadium are the players. Close contact, physical activity. Mucus and sweat droplets everywhere. Players, coaches, referees, etc. Everyone needs a mask. No mask? No game. Mask falls below your nose? Ten-yard infraction.

If our kids are expected to continue to wear masks (as is the plan in California), irrespective of their being the least at-risk population on the planet, then players, coaches, referees, executives, celebrities, politicians, media, attendees, et al. should be forced to comply with the COVID diktats to the letter.

