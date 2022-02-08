Stacey Abrams beclowns herself with mask hypocrisy and race card desperation

It began when Democrat ‘star’ and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams retweeted photos of herself visiting a primary school in Atlanta. The photo was initially tweeted by the principal of that school.

She gushed over the photos with a caption "Spending time with Glennwood’s amazing students, faculty and staff ranks as spectacular, delightful and outstanding,"

The photos swiftly went viral and Abrams was the recipient of a considerable backlash.

These tweets — with a photo showing Stacey Abrams maskless surrounded by masked children & showing Abrams promoting it from her own account — have now both been removed. (Abrams deleted her own tweet and it appears that the original account has been deactivated or something). pic.twitter.com/qzzAPolsE2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 6, 2022

The reason was that Abrams, a fanatical proponent of Covid-19 mask mandates, was not wearing a mask herself as she posed surrounded by masked young school children.

(source)

A few other photos emerged that showed Abrams barefaced while the school staff and children were masked.

But instead of issuing an apology and a pledge to practice what she preaches, an attempt for a cover-up ensued.

Abrams deleted her quote-tweet and so did the school principal.

But that did little to improve her situation.

Then, Abrams did what most Democrats do at the drop of a hat: she played the race card.

The following statement was posted on her Instagram page

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack..”

There’s an old saying “when you are in a pit, you stop digging”

No such luck for Abrams.

Her campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo attempted to defend her boss with a claim that Abrams “wore a mask to the event, and removed it at the podium so she could be heard by students watching remotely and for photos, but only with folks who were masked”

This was a blatant lie and deceived nobody.

In the age of social media, politics is all about appearances.

Abrams’s advisors should have asked her to be masked, at least for the photos. Following the outrage, Abrams’s advisors should have told her that in the age of social media nothing can be totally erased, and hence a sincere apology would have served her better.

It is perplexing that such obvious mistakes occur in a modern campaign.

Perhaps the self-righteous Abrams and her team think they can never err. Maybe they think the rules don’t apply to them. Perhaps her advisors are sycophants who hesitate to state unpleasant truths because they know, like most Democrats, Abrams abhors hearing contrarian perspectives.

Since Abrams claims to stand for science, she should read a recent study by York University in the UK that states that masks make it difficult for children to recognize faces and could cause psychological problems that affect their ability to socialize and make friends.

Also, prolonged wearing of Covid-19 masks can cause respiratory problems because the individual ends up inhaling his own exhalations causing a reducing the oxygen intake and causing a build-up of carbon dioxide levels in the body.

Abrams hence joins the ignominious ranks of hypocrites such as LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, who posed for a photo with Magic Johnson bare-faced, AOC who was photographed maskless both as she partied in Florida and at the 2021 NYC MET Gala where the staff was masked, Gov. Newsom who violated the very COVID rules that he has imposed on Californians to dine with friends at a fancy restaurant in the Napa Valley, and Barack Obama who was caught bare-faced surrounded by masked construction workers at the site of his Hawaii mansion.

The result of these dual standards is that it intensifies the skepticism relating to Covid-19 mandates about the masks and the vaccines and makes people wonder if it is an excuse to grab more power.

This has also created a new and more blatant class divide. The ‘powerful’ place themselves above the laws they make for citizens. Citizens run the risk of being fired or fined or reprimanded by authorities or even jailed (in Singapore) merely for showing their bare face.

The Democrats spend their every breathing minute bloviating about their concern for the working class and the persecuted minorities, yet it is they who are leading this new and almost systemic discriminatory practice.

Also, this Democrat instinct of playing the race card to shut down their opponents has resulted in the trivialization of bigotry. The charge of racism is no longer taken seriously. People are skeptical when they learn about race-based hate crimes in the news. People are desensitized because if everything is racism, nothing is. The beneficiaries of these overstatements and fabrications are real bigots.

How unfortunate that this is occurring during Black History Month.

It has to be remembered that Stacy Abrams's path to ‘stardom’ began with her refusal to concede when the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

Abram’s rose to bigger ‘stardom’ when she founded two nonprofits called ‘Fair Count’ and ‘Fair Fight Action’ that registered an estimated 800,000 new voters, with a focus on minority voters. Perhaps it was this was implicit coercion to vote for Biden?

It enabled Abrams to be among the black female candidates considered for the position of Biden’s running mate. Abrams made a case for herself, rather immodestly claiming she had “the experience and temperament needed to be successful in the role.”

In the end, Biden chose Kamala Harris, whose ineptitude and constant verbal gaffes make Biden look like the smart and energetic one. Had he chosen the aggressive and publicity-hungry Abrams, efforts to unseat him via the 25th Amendment would already be underway.

Hopefully, the voters in Georgia will see through all the charades and vote wisely.

Also, if any good comes out of this disgraceful display by Abrams, it should lead the powers that be in Georgia to liberate the state's school children from their suffocating masks.