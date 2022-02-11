Relax: Biden puts an LGBTQ+ activist, gender fluid drag queen ‘pup’ fetishist in charge of the nuclear waste that could be used for terror bombs

One of the most critical national security issues facing the United States is nuclear waste:

…thousands of metric tons of used solid fuel from nuclear power plants worldwide and the millions of liters of radioactive liquid waste from weapons production that sit in temporary storage containers in the US. While these waste materials, which can be harmful to human health and the environment, wait for a more permanent home, their containers age. In some cases, the aging containers have already begun leaking their toxic contents.

Terrorists wishing to construct “dirty bombs” that could contaminate entire cities, rendering them uninhabitable, would love to get their hands on some of this stockpile. So the handling and ultimate disposition of this lethal accumulation, the responsibility of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy, requires a person of scientific/technical erudition, good judgment, and responsible character.

Meet Sam Brinton, hired by the Biden Administration for that role.

New high-ranking official in Biden’s Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy. You can’t make this stuff up! Sam Brinton. Please read text below… pic.twitter.com/KgbJtROIC4 — Kathleen O'Boyle (@oboyle_kathleen) February 10, 2022

This is the Biden’s new Dept of Energy hire: gender fluid with a background in having sex with animals, “kink,” and drag. Even in Weimar, this kind of perverted degeneracy was kept underground. One can only think what the eventual counterreaction will be. pic.twitter.com/C2POkwOwUa — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) February 10, 2022

If you don’t recognize Sam’s name, perhaps you know them (NOT him – show some respect!) by their drag queen alter ego name, “Sister Ray Dee O’Active”

You can take comfort in Sister Ray Dee O’Active’s technical credential. They has a master’s degree! From MIT. A “dual master's degree in engineering systems and nuclear science and engineering.”

I gather that they is part of the + in “LGBTQ+” as what is a called a “pup handler,” which seems to involve people dressing up as puppies and them having sex, but which may also involve sex with animals, previously known by judgmental people as bestiality. I admit that I can’t tell. See what you make of the interview quoted below

Via The National Pulse:

In a separate interview, Brinton explains how he roleplays as a “pup” handler. “I actually have trouble when we transition from pup play to having sex,” Brinton explained. “Like, ‘No, I can’t have you whimper like that when we’re having sex,’ because I don’t want to mix that world. It’s interesting, because he doesn’t have to come out of pup mode to have me fuck him. I personally have to bring him out of pup perception for me. But then I’m still treating him as a submissive to me.” In the interview, Brinton also appears to be annoyed with criticism of “lik[ing] to have sex with animals”: “One of the hardest things about being a handler is that I’ve honestly had people ask, ‘Wait, you have sex with animals?’” Sam says. “They believe it’s abusive, that it’s taking advantage of someone who may not be acting up to a level of human responsibility… The other misperception is that I have some really messed up background, like, did I have some horrible childhood trauma that made me like to have sex with animals.”

In addition to his “public service” taking care of our nuclear waste stockpile, Sister Ray reaches out to the younger generation:

Brinton has also lectured on kink at college campuses, including a class for the University of Wisconsin-Stout Gender and Sexuality Alliance on the “Physics of Kink” on March 7th, 2018. A description on Instagram said the session was to include “live demos on the tension forces of bondage, thermodynamics of wax play, physics of impact, and circuits of electro play!”

Deb Heine of American Greatness reports:

This top official at Biden’s Department of Energy is reportedly an active member of an obscene, and sacrilegious drag queen society called the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” Brinton is listed as the principal contact on the Washington, D.C. chapter’s 2016 and 2018 tax forms, the Pulse reported. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a 501(c)3 tax-deductible non-profit charity recognized by the IRS, has mocked the Catholic Church for decades with members adopting names such as: “Sister Porn Again; Sister Chastity Boner; Sister Sister Edith Myflesh; Sister Roz Erection; Sister Constance Craving of the Holey Desire; and Sister Risqué of the Sissytine Chapel.” “Sister Ray Dee O’Active” can be seen in a video of a “Lavender Mass” referring to scandal-plagued NIAID Director Anthony Fauci as a “saint,” and as “Daddy Fauci.”

Chalk up another glass ceiling broken by the Biden administration and sleep easy.