Putting Fauci in the law's crosshairs

By now I’m sure everyone has heard of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an attorney in a New York law firm. and his newest book, The Real Anthony Fauci.

His book is widely acclaimed and exhaustively researched and footnoted.

On pages 19-20, Kennedy writes the following:

Most of my fellow Democrats understand that Dr. Fauci led an effort to deliberately derail America’s access to lifesaving drugs and medicine that might have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and dramatically shorten the pandemic. There is no other aspect of the COVID crisis that more clearly reveals the malicious intentions of a powerful vaccine cartel – led by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates – to prolong the pandemic and amplify its mortal effects in order to promote their mischievous inoculations. … From the outset, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other therapeutics posed an existential threat to Dr. Fauci and Bill Gate’s $48 billion COVID vaccine project… Under federal law, new vaccines and medicines cannot quality for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) if any existing FDA-approved drug proves effective against the same malady….Thus if any FDA-approved drug like hydroxychloroquine (or ivermectin) proved effective against COVID, pharmaceutical companies would no longer be legally allowed to fast-track their billion-dollar vaccines to market under Emergency Use Authorization. … Dr. Fauci has invested $6 billion in taxpayer lucre in the Moderna vaccine alone. His agency is co-owner of the patent and stands to collect a fortune in royalties. So there was good reason that very powerful potentates of the medical cartel were already targeting HCQ long before President Trump began his infamous romance with the malaria remedy. President Trump’s endorsement of HCQ on March 19, 2020 hyper-politicized the debate and gave Dr. Fauci’s defamation campaign against HCQ a soft landing among Democrats and the media. … But HCQ had a long history of safe medical use that got lost in the politics and propaganda.

Did Kennedy actually write, “Dr. Fauci’s defamation campaign against HCQ”? Yes! He did! And there is a legal term for such a campaign. It’s called “fraud”!

All 51 American Jurisdictions recognize deliberate deception and misrepresentation leading to injury or harm as fraudulent activity that the law will recompense with money damages, including punitive damages. It may also be a crime in some states, but injured parties should not go there, as that will place control in the hands of a bribable public prosecutor.

If everyone injured by Fauci’s lies would bring suit for fraud, there would be a million flowers blooming across the fruited plain. It would be marvelous if this scenario were to become the mother of all class actions. (As an incentive, Fauci’s investments are worth apparently worth $10 million.)