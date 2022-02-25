Putin knows that Biden's hands are tied

We have seen this movie before: Hungary 1956, the Prague Spring of 1968, and now Ukraine 2022. What do they have in common? We hate what we see on the screen but can't really do much about it. And Putin knows it. After all, we are not going to war over Ukraine, the same way we did not in the other two instances.

According to a new poll, Americans are not interested in getting involved in Ukraine:

Just 26% say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty-two percent say a minor role; 20% say none at all. The findings are a reminder for Biden and fellow Democrats that while the crisis may consume Washington in the coming months, pocketbook issues are likely to be a bigger priority for voters heading into the midterm elections. A December AP-NORC poll showed that Americans are particularly focused on economic issues, including rising inflation.

Anyone surprised?

Let me be clear. I hate what Putin is doing and the reckless invasion of a sovereign nation. It will cost lives and upset the financial markets. God only knows what I will pay for gasoline next week. I just paid $ 3.34 a gallon and they tell me that Texas is cheaper than elsewhere.

Biden now faces a reality that he can only play defense and react to whatever Putin is doing. Unfortunately, he also has to pick up the pieces and watch more and more reports on TV about inflation and gas prices. Putin breaks the window and Biden has to watch it. It reminds me of President Carter after the hostage rescue failed in April 1980. All that # 39 could do was to sit back and hope that the Iranians would release the hostages. Carter had no cards to play and neither does Biden. Life is unfair sometimes!

Wonder when Democrats start screaming for the guy with the mean tweets to return? Maybe they will go on MSNBC and call for a recount in those states in question. It was so much easier for the other side when all they had to do was call Trump a racist, a dictator, not interested in climate change or international arrangements.

It just keeps getting worse for Biden.

