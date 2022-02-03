Power corrupts and leftist media power corrupts in sick, sexually perverse ways

In 1980, Ted Turner, a visionary no matter what else you think of him, launched the Cable News Network, the first 24-hours-a-day news show. Although we’ve since learned that most people in the media going back at least as far as the 1960s were leftists, they mostly played it straight. You could rely on CNN. When Jeff Zucker become CNN’s president, however, he decided to make it a partisan outlet, which worked to CNN’s benefit during the Trump years. With Trump gone, CNN is collapsing and, not only are the rats getting fired, but we’re also discovering that they are disgusting, perverse, unprincipled rats.

I don’t need to tell you what a cesspool CNN has been in terms of “news.” It’s been a cheerleader for every piece of garbage the media has generated, whether it was pro-Obama, anti-Trump, pro-Russia-hoax, pro-Biden, pro-Fauci, pro-lockdowns, pro-vaccine mandates, or any other piece of fake news that the Democrat class has needed in order to advance its power over American politics.

However, I was really struck by a tweet from Nicholas Fondacaro because it illustrates how, when people feel so insulated by power that they have no boundaries at all, they lapse into the worst kind of moral corruption—and CNN had way too much power for way too long:

The company line from CNN right now is that they’re all “stunned.” But we’ve had:

-Chris Cuomo

-Cuomo/New Day producer is a pedo

-Jake Tapper’s producer is a pedo

-Jeffrey Toobin

-And now boss Jeff Zucker

Nothing to be “stunned” about. CNN is the home of sexual deviancy. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2022

And how could I forget Don Lemon’s alleged sexual assault — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2022

Taking each of those names in turn....

Chris Cuomo: Throughout COVID, Cuomo used CNN to shill for his brother, Andrew, the killer governor of New York. Cuomo lied about his quarantine when he (allegedly, because who really knows) caught COVID. He again used CNN to shill for his brother when the latter was accused of sexual malfeasance. Meanwhile, Chris was accused of his own sexual misconduct, which ostensibly led to his firing. Even Mr. Potato, aka Brian Stelter, claims that the charge of sexual misconduct against Zucker originated with Cuomo, who’s out for revenge:

"Cuomo was fired in December, and he is not going out quietly ... He was trying to burn the place down." — @brianstelter on Jeff Zucker's resignation pic.twitter.com/o05iuKz9WE — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 2, 2022

John Griffin: Griffin was a producer for New Day, a Chris Cuomo vehicle. He was arrested in December for truly heinous sex crimes: He “‘sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive,’ according to court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont.” The daughters at issue were under ten, with one being as young as seven, and he did have physical access to them.

Rick Saleeby: Saleeby was a producer for Jake Tapper. CNN fired him when he solicited sexually explicit pictures of an underage girl. He also had endless creepy fantasies about sexually molesting his fiancé’s underage daughter.

Jeffrey Toobin: Although Toobin is still at CNN, he had a lengthy hiatus after he was caught masturbating during a zoom call. The puns resulting from that moment were outstanding but the reality is the guy is a pervert. He’s also had an extramarital affair with the daughter of a colleague, got her pregnant, and then tried to force her to have an abortion. When she refused, he threatened her and, when she had the baby, he denied paternity until a DNA test exposed his lie.

Don Lemon: Dustin Hice, a New York bartender, sued Lemon in 2019, alleging that Lemon crudely sexually assaulted him (not technical rape but decidedly hands-on and very demeaning). Lemon denies the claim.

Image: Jeff Zucker (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

Jeff Zucker: Jeff Zucker had a years-long extramarital affair with a CNN colleague, Allison Gollust. Compared to the people whom Zucker employed, his conduct seems positively restrained.

The Spiderman motto is “With great power comes great responsibility.” That certainly hasn’t been CNN’s motto, for the outlet has been one of the major corrupters of American politics and civil discourse.

A more apt motto would be “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” In CNN’s case, that sense of power over America, combined with a belief that the institution and its people were untouchable, led to a culture of extreme moral debauchery.

If Chris Cuomo really does intend to burn the place down, one can only wonder what kind of other reports we’ll hear about the perverse predilections of those both in front of and behind the cameras. Things could get quite b-a-a-a-a-d. (No, I don’t know anything but I really wouldn’t be surprised to learn just how low the CNN types were willing to go.)