NPR has figured out that most companies are faking their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint

For decades, without scientific evidence, the public has been indoctrinated to believe that there is proof that humans, CO2, fossil fuels, cars, methane, and many other things are causing an existential threat of global warming, and that leads to catastrophic climate change.

Politicians and bureaucrats from countries throughout the world gathered in Paris to sign a worthless piece of paper that pretended they can control the climate because we only have a few years left to solve the problem. We know they were just pretending to care because they allowed the biggest polluter to start pretending they would comply until 2030. Why would anyone trust China when they won’t allow a legitimate investigation of COVID?

Politicians, CEOs, scientists, and others fly in private jets to endless gab-fests where they pretend to care about their carbon footprint.

Now, NPR has put written an article about how big companies are essentially cooking the books. They aren’t actually reducing their carbon footprint. Nope, they are purchasing worthless carbon offsets to pretend they are complying. Twenty four out of 25 companies, including Walmart and Amazon write checks to buy carbon offsets to fake compliance.

Why do these companies pretend they are actively reducing their carbon footprint? So, leftists, including journalists will get off their backs.

Corporate climate pledges are weaker than they seem, a new study reports:

Many of the world's largest companies are failing to take significant enough steps to meet their pledges to vastly reduce the impact of their greenhouse gas emissions in the decades ahead.



That's the conclusion of a new report by the NewClimate Institute, an environmental organization that works to combat global warming. Its researchers, who examined the actions of 25 companies, concluded that many of them are misleading consumers by using accounting practices that make their environmental goals relatively meaningless or are excluding key parts of their businesses in their calculations.



The companies have pledged to make their emissions reductions or to offset their emissions through such techniques as planting carbon-capturing forests over self-imposed periods ranging from 2030 to 2050. The authors chose to study corporate giants, including Amazon and Walmart, which made bold climate pledges and who, because of their size, are seen as especially influential. In recent years, large corporations have increasingly adopted pledges to significantly reduce their carbon footprints — a priority of growing importance to many of their customers, employees and investors. Among the 25 companies the researchers studied, 24 relied too heavily on carbon offsets, which are rife with problems, NewClimate Institute concluded that even though many companies have pledged to reach net-zero emissions, the 25 companies they studied have collectively committed to reduce emissions by about 40% — not the 100% that people might be led to believe from the companies' net-zero or carbon-neutral pledges. Most of the companies, the report said, presented vague information on the scale and potential impact of their emissions-reduction measures or might have exaggerated their use of renewable energy.



The report called Amazon's goal of net-zero carbon by 2040 unsubstantiated. It said it was unclear whether Amazon's goal referred solely to carbon dioxide emissions or to all greenhouse gases. The report also said it was not clear to what degree Amazon planned to reduce its own emissions, as opposed to buying carbon offset credits which rely on nature-based solutions.

General Motors, Ford and other car companies sell very profitable gas guzzlers people want and then they pay companies like Tesla for carbon offsets to pretend they are reducing their carbon footprint. Elon Musk has gotten very rich selling these pieces of paper that do nothing to reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

Does anyone belie that Jeff Bezos is sincere about wanting to reduce his carbon footprint when he is building a 500-foot yacht that won’t fit out of a Dutch port unless they dismantle a historic bridge?

Jeff Bezos' superyacht will see historic bridge dismantled

For example, a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines and pools emits about 7,020 tons of CO2 a year, according to our calculations, making it by the far worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint.

Does anybody really believe that Obama cares about his carbon footprint or believes the garbage he spews forth about rapidly rising sea levels when he has huge properties in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard? How will he get to these properties when we no longer use fossil fuels? Battery-operated ships and planes or sailboats?

President Barack Obama’s Hawaii Beach House Being Built on Idyllic Site of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Mansion

After 150 years of an exponential rise in fossil fuel use and other things the fear mongers say cause warming Alaska cities have hit record told temperatures in April 2021 and February 2022. Where is the scientific data to show the correlation and causation? Don’t journalists care before they submit to destroying our way of life and economy by supporting leftist policies?

No matter how far off previous predictions have been, the new predictions are more dire to coerce the public into submission. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

As temperatures rise across the West Coast, potentially breaking records across California, it's a different story farther north in Alaska. Thanks to a combination of dangerously low temperatures and bitter winds, bone-chilling weather has overtaken the Last Frontier this week. Bettles, Alaska, located in the north-central part of the state, had a low temperature of 51 degrees below zero Fahrenheit Sunday morning, well below the average of 15 below zero F this time of year.

Temps hit 38 below zero in Alaskan city, setting new April record April 10 (UPI) -- A historic cold blast settling into Alaska this week will send temperatures plummeting far below zero, which could topple century-old low-temperature records in one city and even a longstanding state record. The severe cold comes at a time when Alaska normally starts to thaw out from brutal winter weather.

For decades we have been told, without evidence, that the Arctic ice caps would soon be gone because of humans and fossil fuels yet in January 2022, the ice was over 96% of the average from 1981-2010.

The ice has been increasing rapidly this year because that darn climate won’t cooperate with the dire computer model predictions.

While January began with sea ice extent below average, by the end of the month, extent increased. January 2022 finished as the sixteenth lowest extent in the satellite record above all years since 2009. Average Arctic sea ice extent for January 2022 was 13.88 million square kilometers (5.36 million square miles), ranking sixteenth lowest in the satellite record (Figure 1a). The 2022 extent was 540,000 square kilometers (208,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average.

If the Biden administration wants to reduce inflation and reduce the aggression of Russia and Iran, we should produce more oil. We sure as heck shouldn’t beg them to produce more because our price is high.

Democrats claim they care about the poor and middle class, but their intentional destruction of the fossil fuel industry shows they are faking it. The rapidly increasing price of energy eventually affects everything we buy. Having social policies that hands some money back to them, as they troll for votes does not alleviate the short- and long-term pain.

Another way to reduce inflation is to stop forcing car companies to produce massive amounts of expensive, inefficient, impractical vehicles powered by the highly flammable pollutant lithium because of unrealistic mileage requirements.

Why do taxpayers have to pay billions to install battery charging stations instead of the producers of the stations, or battery makers or car companies since they are the companies that will profit from them? After all, the government didn’t build the pipelines, gas stations and truck stops.

