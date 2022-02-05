Naomi Wolf vs. the Forces of Darkness

Recently, David Horowitz’s FrontPage Magazine featured an article about Naomi Wolf’s turn to God and spirituality to combat the “forces of darkness” and evil which, she believes, are behind vaccine mandates and other restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolf has appeared regularly on Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic to side with pro-Trump conservatives and populists who similarly oppose vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Wolf authored a lengthy essay titled “Is it Time for Intellectuals to Talk About God?” where she accuses her former progressive friends and allies of becoming “cultlike” and “insular” in their thinking about the so-called science supporting vaccine mandates. Many of her former progressive friends now call her a “conspiracy theorist” and worse. She is especially critical of “feminist health activists” who she writes were “formerly reliable custodians of well-informed medical skepticism and women’s health rights” who have ignored or downplayed reports of adverse consequences resulting from the COVID-19 vaccines. These former “luminaries of feminist health activism” who have protected “abortion rights” have suddenly let her down in the midst of the pandemic by supporting vaccine mandates. And this, she says, has caused her to start to pray again. She resumed praying because she feels “the awfulness of the evil around us... almost awe-inspiring levels of darkness and of inhuman, anti-human forces.” She is reaching out to God, she writes, as a “countervailing force” to fight the evil of vaccine mandates.

Wolf claims that those who support vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions manifest an “infection of the soul” which includes a “dilution of parents’ sense of protectiveness over the bodies and futures of their helpless minor children...” “In the policies unfolding around us,” she writes, “I saw again and again anti-human outcomes being generated: policies aimed at killing children’s joy; at literally suffocating children, restricting their breath, speech and laughter...” All of this, she writes, is “metaphysically scary.”

What Wolf fails to address in her very introspective essay, however, is her continued strong support for the “right” to kill children in the womb. Such children are the most “helpless minor children” that she claims to care most about. And she has written courageously about the humanity of children in the womb. She actually called abortion a “sin” in her famous article “Our Bodies, Our Souls” in 1995. Wolf has defended Feminists for Life. But she has also called abortion “a necessary evil.” And she has written that the abortion-rights movement “should give God a seat at the table.”

Now that Wolf is praying and acknowledging it publicly, perhaps she will find in prayer and God’s grace the knowledge and understanding that abortion is a result of those same “forces of darkness,” and the same “inhuman and anti-human forces” she recently wrote about, and that legally protecting helpless, defenseless children in the womb from the abortionists’ deadly instruments is even more important than protecting them from a vaccine mandate.

Image: Sunset Parkerpix