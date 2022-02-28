Media want you to be very afraid: Ice melting has caused a one-inch rise in oceans over the last hundred years

For the past hundred years, the public has been warned of an existential threat that the Arctic ice would soon be gone and coastal cities would be devastated.

This is from 1922 in the Washington Post by the Associated Press.

The Arctic ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer

The only time the media deviated from saying that the ice was melting fast was in the 1970s, when they said we were under an existential threat that there was a coming ice age.

Somehow, all the things we are constantly told cause warming, including coal, oil, humans, cars, CO2, and cows, did not cause warming from 1940 to 1975. The Earth cooled a little.

I would love to see an explanation from scientists, educators, politicians, entertainers, and bureaucrats why all the things we are told cause warming didn't do so for 35 years. It must have been magic.

Sadly, journalists don't really care about the tens of millions of jobs that will be destroyed if we get rid of the fossil fuel industry, so they never ask questions. They also don't give a damn about the devastation to the poor, middle class, and small businesses because the policies they support cause higher inflation.

In the past week, CNN and others have run propaganda about how dangerous the next 30 years would be because of climate change. They predict that oceans will rise 10 to 12 inches, or 4/10 of an inch per year, after rising less than 1/100 of an inch per year for the last hundred years. The piece is devoid of facts.



Greenland ice.

The average ocean floor is 145,200 inches deep. Is a 12-inch change — 0.00008 of the depth — measurable over 30 years? Does anyone really believe such a minuscule amount is measurable, let alone that it can be attributed to humans and fossil fuels?

The media, which purport to report factual news, shows fictional depictions of what cities look like, based on made-up computer model predictions. That certainly is not factual news.

US sea levels will rise rapidly in the next 30 years, new report shows

A new report provides an alarming forecast for the US: Sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 — increasing the frequency of high-tide flooding, pushing storm surge to the extreme and inundating vulnerable coastal infrastructure with saltwater. The interagency report, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows how scientists are increasingly confident that US coasts will see another 10 to 12 inches of sea level rise by 2050.

The following article, by Steve Koonin, a physicist who served in the Obama administration, shows that the ice melt in Greenland fluctuates, which means there is no statistical correlation between human activities and the ice melt, and that means there is no causation.

Greenland's Melting Ice Is No Cause for Climate-Change Panic

The annual loss has been decreasing in the past decade even as the globe continues to warm. The media and politicians warn constantly of rising sea levels that would swamp coastlines from Florida to Bangladesh. A typical headline: "Greenland ice sheet on course to lose ice at fastest rate in 12,000 years." Since human warming influences on the climate have grown steadily-they are now 10 times what they were in 1900, you might expect Greenland to lose more ice each year. Instead there are are large swings in the annual loss and it is no larger than it was in the 1930's, when humans influence was much smaller.

We most likely won't see this factual information from many other scientists because it doesn't support the leftist agenda.

Koonin also had an excellent book loaded with facts, which most of the media ignore, while peddling predictions with no evidence.

Instead of seeing or hearing from a scientist like Koonin, we will see or hear in the media from people who are not scientists, like Bill Gates, John Kerry, Al Gore, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Greta Thunberg, repeating talking points and spouting off about computer predictions. They will not be asked why all previous projections have been wrong because the media doesn't care.

The actual threat to our survival is not climate change, and the existential threat to our democracy is not challenging elections, voter integrity laws, or systemic racism. It is when people posing as journalists, who are actually Democrat campaign workers, collude with Democrats to push the leftist agenda to destroy America and seek to silence and destroy anyone who disagrees with them. The media seek to divide the country every day as they lie that they want to unite us.

How many people would be for destroying the fossil fuel industry and buy electric cars if they saw truthful headlines instead of dire made-up prediction?

Here is a sample of three truthful headlines of the sort you won't see:

The melting ice in Greenland has only caused a one-inch rise in oceans over the last 100 years

Droughts were much longer in California a thousand years ago, before it was heavily populated and before we used fossil fuels

How many people would still be for masks if the media told the truth that states without masks did as good as or better than states that had them? The following article is from February 2021.

These twelve graphs show masks do nothing to stop COVID

How many more people would have supported Trump and opposed Biden if the media haadn't participated in the intentional lies about Russian collusion and colluded to bury the truth about the Biden family's corruption?

I used to have blind faith that some journalists would get a conscience and start doing their job to report the truth. I have lost any hope when I see how they protect the corrupt Biden and Hillary from scrutiny, when they ignore criminal activity at the border, and when they support the tyrant Trudeau as he seeks to destroy anyone who wants freedom from his dictatorial edicts.

The Canadian truckers and their supporters are being jailed and financially destroyed because they have disrupted the economy for a few weeks. Why aren't the politicians, journalists, and bureaucrats in jail and financially destroyed since they intentionally have destroyed the economy and supply chain for two years?

The same politicians and journalists who seek to destroy peaceful truckers supported leftists who violently destroyed businesses as they killed and injured people.

A truthful headline would be:

Power-hungry politicians and bureaucrats caused much greater harm to the economy and children than COVID

It is a shame journalists don't care about the truth.

Photo credit: Christine Zenino, CC BY 2.0 license.