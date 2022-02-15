Liz Cheney, Peggy Noonan trot out the NeverTrump tropes

The Wall Street Journal's editorial page is up to its old tricks, giving aid and succor to the #NeverTrump wing of conservatism in its never-ending quest to Get Trump.

On Feb. 11, they gave Republican turncoat Liz Cheney op-ed space, seemingly to intimidate Republicans into abandoning support for former president Donald J. Trump.

Proof of her aim was projected by the title: "The Jan. 6 Committee Won't Be Intimidated." She claimed that "many" Republicans, following "Mr. Trump," have abandoned "fidelity to the rule of law and the plan of the Constitution."

She began with this glurge, hearkening as usual to her bloodlines, which of course is how she got her powerful jobs at State and Congress in the first place. It's the old 'right to rule' argument the Bush clique likes to make when they run out of arguments:

I keep on my desk a copy of the oath my great-great-grandfather signed when he re-enlisted in the Union Army in 1863. Like the oath given by all those who serve in government and every member of our armed forces, Samuel Fletcher Cheney swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” Generations of Americans have sworn that same oath and given their lives to defend the Constitution and our nation.

After that, she made her usual arguments that Joe Biden won the election, because she says so. Curiously, Cheney went on to assure the Journal's readers, among other things, that "no foreign power corrupted America's voting machines." It had an odd clank. After all, wasn't the allegation of "foreign" [i.e., Russian] meddling made by Cheney's House Democrat collaborators prior to the former president's election, continuing throughout his presidency? As Andrea Widburg detailed at American Thinker , on Feb. 13, that finally been put to rest by special counsel John Durham, who put blame for this baseless claim at the feet of Hillary Clinton, a lie too inconvenient to the dishonest media to report. So out trots Liz with her old arguments.

Cheney refrained from hurling the "i" word (insurrection) in her Journal op-ed, but this does not mean that she refrained from blatant mendacity. Her concluding paragraph opened: "Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process -- claiming it is tainted and political. Our hearing will show this charge to be wrong. We are focused on facts, not rhetoric, and we will present those facts without exaggeration, no matter what criticism we face."

This remarkable statement, I submit, amounts to Cheney's high-handed hollering from the title of her piece "The Jan. 6 Committee Won't Be Intimidated By The Truth."

The "process" she speaks of -- which must include the resolution establishing this witchhunt panel -- was nothing but "tainted and political." Cheney, along with her GOP turncoat sidekick Rep. Adam Kinzinger, were put on this partisan panel by Nancy Pelosi, the radical leftists House speaker, not by Kevin McCarthy House GOP leader, as is the norm for appointments to House committees: the House Democrat leaders names the Democrat committee members; the House GOP leader names the Republican committee members. What's more, several of her colleagues named by McCarthy, such as Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, who might have asked tough questions on the panel, were excluded.

Cheney does not mention in her op-ed that leader McCarthy's Republican choices for what is, really, the Pelosi panel, were vetoed by Pelosi -- lending an aspect of irony to the panel as a "select committee: -- all members "selected" by the radically partisan Speaker. Cheney does not mention that Reps. Jordan and Banks, not Cheney and Kinzinger, were the Republicans that House GOP leader McCarthy wanted on this "select committee." That Cheney did not mention how Speaker Pelosi herself tainted the "process" creating the "Jan. 6" panel must reflect the highest form of political chutzpah: or, in a word, lying.



While Cheney, in her Journal op-ed, held herself back from calling "Jan. 6" an "insurrection," Peggy (I never missed an opportunity to slyly slam Trump) Noonan resorted to the "i" word in her Feb. 10 Journal column , with gusto.

Among other things, Noonan endorsed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent use of the invidious term -- in an anti-Trumpian context.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has it right: It was a violent insurrection meant to stop a constitutionally mandated process. Investigate, air, absorb, understand, vow—and walk forward into better history.

The title of this Noonan op-ed was: " Republicans, Stand Against Excess " and she hectored mightily to Republicans:

It is your job to see this moment for what it is and be serious. It is not your job to be extreme—to pose for Christmas photos with your family including little children fully armed with guns in order to troll the libs, as two members of Congress did. It is not your job to call the events of Jan. 6, the riot in the Capitol, “legitimate political discourse.”

When it comes to an opportunity to derail another Trump presidential candidacy, Ms. Peggy is all for polemical excess.

Noonan continued her penchant for anti-Trumpian excess by going on to denounce the Republican Party led by the former president as "a cult," reasoning that "[c]ults are by definition marginal, not of the majority." Alas, Ms. Noonan got her comeuppance on this point by means of a poll reported the past weekend in the New York Post