Kamala denigrates America for ‘segregation, xenophobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia’ in tweet to Iranians

The Biden administration has re-opened nuclear talks with the mullahs of Iran as they hurtle toward enriching enough uranium to build the bombs they need to wipe out Israel, as they have repeatedly promised to do. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Iranians are getting the better of the Americans, as experienced negotiator Richard Nephew, the deputy of the United States (US) special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, has either been dismissed or resigned from the negotiating delegation.

According to media reports behind the scenes of the Vienna talks, the reason for this is the continued disagreement among the delegation members on the mechanism for conducting negotiations with Iran. Nephew favors a tougher approach because of his long experience in negotiations with Iran.

With Nephew gone, Special Envoy Robert Malley has a free hand, and the Iranians are getting what they want. (Read about Malley here to understand his posture toward the Iranians)

It is not just a fiasco for failing to extract concessions from Tehran, freezing further steps on the road to an atomic bomb is still a long way off, as well. It seems that Western negotiators have embarrassed themselves. The report [from the UK Spectator] hints at greater concessions from Robert Malley to the Iranians. The magazine cites Western diplomatic sources that Malley was “the most dovish official we’ve ever seen,” and points out that Malley and his deputy Richard Nephew before he left the negotiating scene in Vienna, disagreed on this dovish approach.

So, as the US takes a supine posture toward Iran, Kamala Harris chimes in with a tweet that runs down America as a cesspool of intolerance -- in Farsi, the language of Iran. The US Embassy re-tweeted it:

.@VP: حقیقت این است: تبعیض نژادی در آمریکا وجود دارد. بیگانه ستیزی در آمریکا وجود دارد. یهود ستیزی، اسلام هراسی، همجنسگرا هراسی، ترنس هراسی، همه وجود دارند. رسیدگی به بی عدالتی هرکجا که باشد، فعالیت پیش روست. pic.twitter.com/mF14nwl9CZ — USAbehFarsi (@USABehFarsi) February 16, 2022

According to David Harsanyi, who spotted the tweet and wrote about it for National Review sarcastically advising Kamala to blink twice if she has been kidnapped and is being held hostage, this translates as:

The truth is: There is segregation in America. Xenophobia exists in America. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, all exist. Wherever injustice is dealt with, there is activity ahead.

Aimed at a country that executes homosexuals, oppresses religious minorities, and enforces a medieval code of conduct, this is outrageous.

What planet does VP Harris live on? Why is she criticizing America and encouraging a regime intent on genocide of the Jews of Israel as it negotiates with our country?

Photo credit. Twitter screengrab