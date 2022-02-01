Journalists and other Democrats are thoroughly confused about who spreads misinformation about COVID

The state of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, have been under attack by the media, bureaucrats, and Democrat pols since the start of COVID for two reasons: DeSantis has given the public much more freedom than what the power-hungry politicians and bureaucrats want them to have. And because they consider DeSantis a potential presidential candidate in 2024. Results certainly don't matter.

Deaths and hospitalizations have gone up throughout the country, so it is no big deal that they are also going up in Florida.

I thought two things in this article were interesting. Florida has had a lot of freedom, and few mandates, and yet it is 13th in the country in deaths per million.

Also, the ICU beds are clearly not overwhelmed in Florida by COVID patients, vaccinated or unvaccinated, with only 19.81% of ICU beds occupied by people with COVID.

Florida's coronavirus deaths spike to 470 in week; cases up 7.7% to 429,311

First-time positivity rate drops to 29.3%; hospitalizations' 8,914 highest 4 months In deaths per million, Florida is 2,903 (13th in nation) Of the 259 hospitals reporting, 19.81% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 49,257 (83.15%). The previous day 256 hospitals reported.

Here are some important facts we don't seem to see:

New Jersey has the 10th oldest population and 353 deaths per 100,000 population.

New York has the 20th oldest population and 338 deaths per 100,000 population.

Michigan has the 12th oldest population and 322 deaths per 100,000 population.

Massachusetts has the 15th oldest population and 317 deaths per 100,000 population.

Pennsylvania has the 7th oldest population and 316 deaths per 100,000 population.

All of the above states had younger populations than Florida and higher totals. They also had more strict mandates, which shows that the masks and other mandates that reduced freedom for the people are not the solution to reduce deaths.

Florida has the 5th oldest population and 300 deaths per 100,000 population.

Why would we ever require vaccines for truck drivers or anyone else when vaccines don't prevent getting the virus or spreading the virus?

Why would we require masks when states without the mask mandate do as well as or better than states that have the mandate?

Why do the media continually state or imply that ICU beds in hospitals are almost completely used by COVID patients when it is not true?

Only two states had over 50% of ICU beds used by COVID patients: Delaware, which says 86.59% of ICU beds are in use and 56.76% of those are for people with COVID, and Washington, which says 78.38% of ICU beds are in use and improbably says 100% of those are occupied by COVID patients.

Here are some percentages of ICU beds occupied by people with COVID.

New York 34.6%

Arizona 31.23%

California 31.13%

Florida 24.28%

Louisiana 27.86%

Michigan 32.38%

Why do the media send so much intentional misinformation to scare people when the factual numbers are so readily available? The answer is clearly that facts don't matter; the public has to be indoctrinated to believe there are few beds available for anyone and the vaccine is the cure.

81% of ICU beds in use nationwide: How each state stacks up

Maybe Neil Young and Joni Mitchell should remove their music from any platform that spread disinformation from Anthony Fauci, China, the CDC, the NIH, and the WHO the last two years. That should be all platforms.

Here is some of the misinformation that has been spread intentionally or unintentionally, and no one censors these "experts" who pretend every one of their pronouncements is based on science. That is pure BS:

WHO in January 2020: COVID will not spread human to human.

Dr. Fauci in February 2020: The virus will cause minuscule problems in the U.S.

CDC in March 2020: The disease will easily spread off surfaces. That lie was corrected in May.

CDC in March 2020: Children must be separated by six feet in schools. Later they said three feet was OK, which means there was never any science justifying the six feet.

CDC in the spring of 2020: Plexiglas needs to go up to stop the virus. Later it was determined that Plexiglas could cause more harm than good. That means there was never any science to justify the original pronouncement. How much money was wasted?

How much physical, mental, and financial damage has been caused to children for all the misinformation that kept schools closed at the behest of teachers' unions?

Most of the media, Fauci, and others in the spring of 2020: It is an unproven conspiracy that the lab was the cause of the virus. How much damage has been caused because Fauci and others lied to bury the story? How many deaths may have been caused because the U.S. funded the Wuhan lab? Why don't Pelosi and the Justice Department care?

It would be helpful if journalists, musicians, and royals did a little research before they sought to destroy and silence people they disagree with.

Repeating talking points from so-called "experts" who willingly spread misinformation takes zero intelligence.

Joe Rogan points out that a lot of what has been classified as misinformation is now recognized as true.

