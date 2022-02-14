It is a Babylon Bee world in which we live

Just a few short years ago, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was beloved by progressives and considered “courageous” by the left because she came out as bisexual. She was, in fact, the first openly bisexual member of the United States Senate, a trailblazer, a living, breathing, shagging combination of Neil Armstrong, Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks, one of the finest people ever to tread the Earth.

Yet, despite her genital inclusiveness, progressives now consider Sinema a horrible person because she's sticking to her guns, refusing to change her political beliefs, and doing what she thinks is best for the country, not what is best or easiest for her. Her thus far steadfast refusal to attack the filibuster and Electoral College, coupled with her hesitancy to vote to spend the United States into oblivion, has caused activists to chase her into bathrooms, and the usual suspects in her party and the mainstream media— and here I’m being redundant—to endlessly chastise her.

This is just example 7,892,458 of Democrats' and progressives' rank hypocrisy.

Example 7,892,459 is the fact that Dems and progressives not only gave a pass to BLM and Antifa rioters in their 4-month long assault on America’s cities in 2020, but actively encouraged them in their burning and looting. Too bad that dozens of innocent people were killed in that orgy of violence mostly peaceful protest, but one has to break a few eggs to make an omelet, right? The hypocrisy comes in when one compares how these rioters were treated with the treatment of those who strolled through the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some of these folks are still incarcerated, some without being charged. Impossible in this country with our Bill of Rights and equal justice under the law? Nope. Not anymore it’s not. Not in Biden’s America.

And there’s more. Those on the Left believe the Canadian truckers are bad, too. How dare they peacefully assemble against Trudeau’s tyranny! If your leaders demand that you inject something into your body—repeatedly—in order to be allowed to work, then you just shut up and do it! “Workers of the world unite” is so yesterday!

We all know that George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police was the single worst thing that has ever happened in the history of the world. But why was the equally unarmed Ashli Babbitt's death at the hands of the Capitol police no big deal, possibly even richly deserved? And now it turns out that Capitol Hill’s finest may have also pepper-sprayed, trampled and/or beaten Rosanne Boyland to death. But, you know…meh.

If you literally just switched the intentions and identities of these groups, “progressives” and the media would have switched their take on their actions. If MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters would have burned and looted America’s cities in 2020 and BLM and Antifa had breached the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, Democrats and their media sycophants would have called for the harshest possible penalties to be levied against the former, while praising the latter for their “necessary” message and the courage of their convictions. If the Canadian truckers were protesting alleged racial disparity instead of vaccine mandates, the same media that treated them like pariahs would have fallen head-over-heels in love with them. “A couple of blocked bridges and a somewhat clogged capital city are a small price to pay for advancing the cause of freedom,” they would have crowed. If Rosanne Boyland, a Black woman, had died at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman after trying to pass off counterfeit bills or stealing merchandise while high on drugs, and George Floyd had been murdered while attempting to enter the Capitol building in a misguided effort to support Trump, the media would have endlessly extolled Boyland’s virtues and branded Floyd a violent insurrectionist whose demise was warranted. And they would have done so while noting that the brave Capitol police were just doing their job, unlike the bloodthirsty officer in Minneapolis.

As I have previously noted, calling current events “preposterous” just doesn’t cut it anymore.

