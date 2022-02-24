If Putin's up to no good, it should be easy for Biden's people to prove

Imagine waking up each day to a civil war, with the sounds of mortar shells raining down upon your house. All you ask for — along with a million of your neighbors — is the right to self-determination; the right to self-government; and most of all, the right to peace from an unruly neighbor. This is the reality, and the daily experience, of the people who live in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Our media are good at spinning the news. Indeed, we were told that the BLM riots were mostly peaceful, despite videos of murders and burnings, and that honking truckers are violent Nazis who need to be maced, beaten with clubs, and sent to prison for requesting bodily autonomy.

So before we jump to conclusions about what is happening in Donbas, can we at least place the shoe on the other foot? Can we demand answers to hard questions?

The Ukrainian government calls the 2014 uprising "liberation," but the people in Donbas call it a "coup." President Victor Yanukovych was forcibly removed from office after refusing to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union. In response to these riots, the Ukraine parliament called for an early election, and the following day, Yanaukovych fled from the capital. In a 328-0 vote (out of 450), the parliament relieved him of his duties.

Is that liberation? Is it a coup?

If a subsection of the American people forcibly removed a sitting U.S. president, then could we imagine a scenario where some states decided to secede? Would they have a moral right to secede? If so, does Donbas? All of us who attended grammar school remember the saying "no taxation without representation." Are the people in Donbas being represented when mortars are landing on their front porch? Is that worth paying taxes for? Is a declaration of autonomy an act of war? Who is the aggressor? Donbas or Kiev? Our answers to these questions must be morally consistent.

We have been told that Putin is orchestrating a massive invasion and that Russia is conducting a false flag operation. All of this might be true. But how do we know?

The problem is that whenever the American people demand proof, they get a messy pile of poor rhetoric, hearsay, and promises. Just recently, an associated press reporter asked Ned Price for hard evidence that Russia is, or was, engaged in a false flag operation. In response, Mr. Price did what poorly educated political hacks tend to do: he stumbled and mumbled, looked perplexed, and ended with the childish and illogical retort — "I'm sorry, you don't like the content ... I'm sorry you are doubting the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government ..."

What content? What information? How can I possibly dislike content I cannot see? Where is the proof?

Some believe that Russia should not be selling arms to Donbas, but is selling arms a crime? Again, we must apply the shoe on the other foot. America is the largest exporter of weapons. We export our weapons to every region of the world, including many areas of conflict. When a Mexican cartel member shoots a journalist, should the exporter be responsible? Should it be sanctioned? If not, then why is it just for us to sanction Russian companies when they sell arms to Donbas?

I'm not defending Putin, nor am I defending totalitarianism. Putin is a corrupt politician, who probably has a hand in a number of extrajudicial killings. But none of the foregoing is evidence of a "false flag operation."

If Russia is guilty of these sweeping allegations, then show us evidence, not rhetoric. And if we are being asked to send our boys to meddle in a civil war 5,000 miles away, then please explain how that conflict is pertinent to American interests. How does that conflict threaten our liberty? Why is a Ukrainian civil war our problem?

The American people deserve more than empty rhetoric.

Image: Vladimir Putin via Flickr, CC BY 3.0.