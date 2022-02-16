If Canada wants to reduce its COVID death rate, it should adopt Ivermectin

Canada takes pride that its death rate from COVID (939 deaths per million people) is lower than the purported death rate from COVID in the United States (2,849 per million people). Part of this difference could be attributed to the higher COVID vaccination rate in Canada (2.1 doses administered per person) as compared to the United States (1.7 doses administered per person). Part of this difference could also be due to the inflated U.S. death count which includes deaths with COVID, instead of just deaths from COVID.

If Canada wants to further reduce its death rate from COVID, it should compare its death rate with that of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India. In Uttar Pradesh just 95 per million people have died even though only 1.1 vaccination doses have been administered per person. The Uttar Pradesh government has attributed its low death rate to its wide-scale "prophylactic and therapeutic" use of Ivermectin, an inexpensive generic drug which it currently uses in conjunction with Paracetamol, Vitamin D3, a multivitamin that includes zinc and Doxycycline.

Also, Ivermectin is extremely safe, as demonstrated by a research study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation which administered it as a prophylactic in doses that ranged from 2 to 64 times the normal dosage. In contrast, there is increasing evidence that COVID vaccines can have serious side effects even when administered at their normal dosages.

Howard Richman blogs at idealtaxes.com. He co-authored the 2014 book Balanced Trade: Ending the Unbearable Costs of America's Trade Deficits, published by Lexington Books.

Image: Jernej Furman