How to prosecute Fauci and co. for COVID-related crimes

It is a safe assumption that few Americans know about the December 6, 2021 filing with the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing 16 high-ranking individuals of genocide and other related crimes against humanity due to their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC filing is on behalf of the people of the United Kingdom (U.K.) who have suffered nearly 160,000 COVID-19 deaths and serious adverse reactions to mandated experimental vaccines.

Among the accused 16 individuals are Dr. Anthony Fauci; Dr. Peter Daszak; Bill and Melinda Gates; Boris Johnson; and the chief executive officers of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson corporations. Among the seven individuals filing the ICC complaint is Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer.

This article suggests that the UK ICC filing can serve as a precursor and precedent for American criminal indictments of several high ranking individuals due to their COVID-19 pandemic related activities. Rather than hope for the federal government to take action of any kind, the indictments could come from grand juries convened by one or more state attorneys general on behalf of the thousands of citizens (and their surviving loved ones) in their respective states who have died and/or suffered due to the COVID-19 virus and/or mandated experimental vaccinations.

Background . The ICC investigates crimes that concern the international community. Its activities are governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute, which has been ratified by over 120 countries including the United States. The ICC can "step in" when a member-state fails to take appropriate action to bring a criminal to justice. In theory, member-states are supposed to cooperate with the court.

Among other things, the U.K. ICC filing accuses the 16 defendants of violating several of the medical research ethics principles prescribed in the 1947 Nuremberg Code. According to attorney Dr. Francis Boyle, professor of criminal and international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, the Rome Statute enables the Nuremberg Code to be enforced by the signatory countries

The Nuremberg Code contains ten established medical ethical standards that must be followed when performing medical experiments on human subjects. Two of the most important are 1) gaining informed consent to participate in medical experiments and 2) first testing experimental drugs and vaccines on animals before administering them to humans.

Neither of the above two important Nuremberg Code standards was adhered to when medical professionals, governmental officials, and other high-ranking individuals mandated that people receive COVID-19 experimental vaccines. Thus, criminal charges of genocide and other crimes against humanity have been brought against 16 high-ranking individuals who failed to abide by the above provisions of the Nuremberg Code.

Investigation/Prosecution Strategy . Given the above U.K. ICC filing, one can ask: why not pursue a similar ICC filing by American citizens against essentially the same parties named in the U.K. filing (with the exception of Boris Johnson)? Additional defendants could be Dr. Francis Collins and certain other high-ranking American officials.

Rather than rely on the federal government to take action, one or more state attorneys general could conceivably file a complaint with the ICC similar to the U.K. filing. But this action in and by itself would leave the process and outcome completely independent on and outside American jurisprudence — not an acceptable or desirable alternative.

Whether or not the U.K. ICC filing will be successful in prosecuting any of the named 16 defendants is unknown and uncertain. In lieu of an ICC filing, what can happen in the United States is for one or more state attorneys general to implement a different strategy using their own prosecutorial authority.

The strategy would have at least one state attorney general do the following: 1) identify the key high-ranking individuals whose actions need investigation to ascertain if COVID-19-related crimes have been committed, and 2) if there is sufficient evidence of criminal activity, convene a grand jury to hear the evidence and move forward with indictments in accordance with state criminal statutes.

It has been established that the gain-of-function COVID-19 research performed by the Chinese communist government at the Wuhan Laboratory was a reckless, clandestine activity authorized, sponsored, and funded by Drs. Fauci, Collins, and Daszak and other officials. The U.S. Department of Defense refused to perform this research as it was deemed unsafe and violated a moratorium on such research. The gain-of-function research led either directly or indirectly to the suffering and deaths of hundreds of thousands of American citizens and residents.

Based on conclusive evidence being presented to a grand jury, it is suggested that at a minimum, such evidence will warrant charges of criminal negligence and/or involuntary manslaughter. Depending on the evidence produced and provisions in state criminal codes, charges of murder and/or conspiracy to commit murder may also ensue.

In conclusion, millions of law-abiding Americans are sick and tired of high-ranking individuals committing crimes for which they somehow escape accountability and punishment. If evidence indicates that such individuals are guilty of COVID-19-related crimes as described herein, they most certainly need to be held accountable and punished. It is truly time to take action against those committing COVID-19 crimes!

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, University of Alabama, and the United States Army War College. He is hopeful that accountability and justice soon will come to high-ranking individuals found guilty of COVID-19-related crimes.

