How do we follow the science if we don’t measure the results?

It’s time to determine how immune our population is. This experiment with the COVID-19 induced immunity injections now requires an assessment of the results.

Let’s remember what the goal of this government-run goat rodeo is: to make our population immune. It’s not about how many jabs we can achieve through intimidation. It’s about how immune we as a nation stand.

Let’s look back at COVID-19. It began with our government’s medical bureaucracy, pushing solutions to achieve what mankind has never achieved before against an airborne virus.

The initial solutions proposed, masks, social distancing, shutting down the economy, were to last for two weeks to flatten the curve.

Then experimental injections rolled out with a focus on measuring the injection percentage of the total population, which is where we are today, along with measuring the number of cases, selected ICU capacities, and the number of non-coded/non-classified deaths that were lumped into a single bucket called “COVID-19 Deaths.” A classic case of presenting to the public activities as if they were results. Useless metrics that only enable the power of government to cower the citizen.

There is no talk of tracking actual immunity within the population. That’s the only metric that matters. We know disease can kill. That’s a given. Specific to this disease, we don’t have the faintest idea at this point how immune our population is.

Any solution or solutions must achieve the goal of immunity, whether through experimental injections, therapeutic recoveries, or infection-driven recoveries.

How do we assess the level of immunity within the population? We test them for it. Are we testing the population for immunity? No, so it raises the question, why not? Like the headlong rush into solutions with meaningless metrics, it probably comes down to stupidity or duplicity. Both are actual possibilities for government.

Early February 2021, I came down with COVID-19. It was annoying, but not life threatening. My physician tested me for an immune reaction. I had one. My training, education and experience dictates that I just don’t blindly take a medication when it affects my health, like getting the jab, without determining whether I needed that medication. That used to be the medical standard.

Seven months later, I checked for a measured immunity. For the sake of simplicity, I’ve converted the measurement metric to percent. The lab results showed my level of immunity to be 1187% greater than the minimum required for immunity. This even impressed my doctor. So, I’m no candidate for the injection solution, or any other solution. I have met the goal of immunity for myself, via infection and recovery. Is my testing result the norm? Who knows? I’ve got no population immunity testing benchmark to compare it to.

Measured immune response is the real metric we should be tracking. Have we achieved this across our population? Without testing, we don’t know. Okay, testing puts no fantastic profits onto the bottom line of the drug companies’ profit-and-loss statements. The outcome of mass testing has the potential to make public health and political officials look dumber than they look today. It could also rattle the stock market. It’s time to find out what this stupidity has yielded.

The nation needs to see a thorough analysis of its population’s immunity. What percentage is immune? Within that percentage, what is the breakdown of high, medium, and low levels of immunity? What percentage has natural immunity, induced immunity, or both? What was the time span after infection or injection? This data needs to be decomposed down to state, county, cities and towns. The data analysis opportunity is a potential medical and policy goldmine. This could become the driver of individual effective disease management strategies, perhaps handled by teams in their respective fifty states instead of a single strategy dictated by an octogenarian megalomaniac with a god-like complex.

It’s time to bring this current stupidity to an end and share with this great nation whether it was really worth it with hard data. It’s kind of hard to follow the science if you don’t measure the results.

J. H. Capron is an author and writer living in the Hudson Valley of N.Y.