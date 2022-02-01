Homeland Security's Mayorkas tells foreign nationals it's 'OK' to ignore the State Department

Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas evidentally has contempt for his fellow Cabinet members in the Biden administration.

A former ICE agency adviser, Jon Feere, observed this as Mayorkas was giving his spiel:

The Secretary of Homeland Security is telling foreigners to ignore the Secretary of State.



His message: Lie to consular officers, don't abide by the terms of your visa, and stay as long as you want because the State Dept and all of its employees are not to be taken seriously. https://t.co/2Uo6uoj4yo — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) January 31, 2022

Mayorkas was making his typically forked-tongue spiel to assure illegals they have nothing to worry about:

Unlawful presence in the United States will alone, not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action...

What Feere, a former Homeland Security adviser in the previous administration, was referring to is that immigration is a two-way agreement. Foreigners who seek to enter the U.S. sign on to obey U.S. laws when they enter, promise not to come here with plans for staying, and promise to leave when their visas expire. That's a contract and condition for the getting the visa, and such contracts are the basis for entering any country that practices rule of law. That one is done by the State Department.

There are others just as worthy of noting. Illegals who turn themselves into the Border Patrol in order to get free meals, housing, and transportation to their destinations of choice in the States also agree in their "Notice to Appear" or "Notice to Report" statements in order to be kept out of detention. At last count, only about 40% of them do it, meaning the remaining 60% don't, showing their contempt for the Border Patrol and U.S. law.

Mayorkas is basically saying illegals can ignore the Border Patrol, too. It's even possible to argue that when they get into the States and start to work, they can ignore the IRS as well, because according to Mayorkas, there's no fear of deportation. All of these fall or may fall into the Mayorkas category of "unlawful presence in the United States will alone, not be a basis for enforcement action."

This is quite a bite of power for Mayorkas, given that he rules that illegals are more powerful and important than any of these agencies of the government.

What's more, he was lying. In his statement, he suggested that illegals who break into the country but commit no further crimes will not be deportable. That gave the impression that he was laying down conditions, however low the bar, to declare that illegals who stay out of jail for being a plague on society won't be deported. The reality is that illegals can do pretty much anything they want and not be deported. There is no "alone" in that Mayorkas statement. The sorry deportation statistics are but one indicator.

With Mayorkas running Homeland Security, illegals in fact are free to kill people here and still face no deportation worries at all. A recent case cited by the Washington Times, about how Mayorkas's Department of Homeland Security insisted on lifting a stay of deportation on an illegal in Texas who drove drunk, killed a teenage girl, and fled the scene in a hit-and-run, is making the rounds among the criminals in the illegal-American community.

Heriberto Fuerte-Padilla, an illegal immigrant [sic], was driving drunk in 2020 when he smashed into the car driven by a Texas teenager, killing her. He tried to flee the scene, but police caught up with him. The Homeland Security Department initially said it wanted authorities to pick him up and deport him once Texas punished him, but then it changed its mind. Under rules issued in September by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Fuerte-Padilla doesn't qualify as a priority anymore. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also told Texas that it was canceling deportation requests — known as "detainers" — on other illegal immigrants [sic], including some who pleaded guilty to felony charges of evading arrest or had convictions for drunken driving, drug possession or domestic assault injuring a family member.

Even killing someone in a hit-and-run isn't good enough to get an illegal deported, because Mayorkas has declared them "not a priority" but effectively a protected class. They have neither the State Department nor the Border Patrol, nor the basic law on drunk driving or hit-and-run killings, to worry about whatsoever, because they will never be deported.

Isn't it about time this guy got impeached or busted or fired or deported from his job, given his abuse of power? Congress needs to be circling him now, and surely the State Department should be speaking up about this unconscionable incursion on their turf. Mayorkas is power-mad, and he's got to go.

Image: Twitter screen shot.