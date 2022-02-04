« Chesa Boudin is starting to sweat | An AP reporter does some actual journalism at the State Department »
February 4, 2022

Here’s a pledge you’ll want your congressional candidate to make

By Andrea Widburg

Michael Knowles irritates me a bit. Although quite young, he’s incredibly intelligent, knowledgeable, and quick-witted, and his values are all in the right place. Add to that the fact that he’s also good-looking, and you can see why someone who has been slogging through the decades trying to get it right might resent him a bit. However, I don’t let that resentment get in the way of listening to his podcast, along with Matt Walsh’s, whenever I get the chance.

Earlier this week, I heard him throw out a suggestion: When the Republicans take Congress, as we hope they will, Knowles said that their first order of business should be to subpoena Anthony Fauci to appear before Congress and answer for all his lies. And the second order of business is the one that’s genius.

Knowles recognizes that Congress cannot fire Fauci, no matter how much he deserves it. However, Congress does have a unique power and that’s the power of the purse. A Republican-controlled House should immediately vote to reduce Fauci’s salary to zero. Knowles suggested that congressional candidates take a pledge promising to do those two things.

As I said, it was sort of a throwaway idea with Knowles thinking aloud what he would do if he had the power. But then something wonderful happened: Bo Hines, who is running for Congress in North Carolina, heard the podcast. He and his staff decided to do something about it, so they created a formal pledge:

Not only did Hines tag a number of people, Michael Knowles, who has over a half-million Twitter followers, also tweeted out the idea:

And that’s when something wonderful happened. Things took off:

And of course, the leftists got involved too:

I predict that we’ll soon learn definitively that the early use of therapeutics, which Fauci led the charge against, could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and that vaccines did not materially save lives and, instead, caused endless harm. At that moment, Fauci will go down in history as one of the most evil men ever to hold power in America. And as you contemplate what Fauci has done to us, remind yourself that he was never elected. All this power came through his longevity in the oversized, non-constitutional American bureaucracy.

In any event, if you would like to see your congressional candidate take the pledge, send them this post or just tweet them one of the above tweets. This is the kind of thing that can make a big difference in a congressional race.

Image: Making a pledge by stockking. Freepik license.

