Here’s a pledge you’ll want your congressional candidate to make

Michael Knowles irritates me a bit. Although quite young, he’s incredibly intelligent, knowledgeable, and quick-witted, and his values are all in the right place. Add to that the fact that he’s also good-looking, and you can see why someone who has been slogging through the decades trying to get it right might resent him a bit. However, I don’t let that resentment get in the way of listening to his podcast, along with Matt Walsh’s, whenever I get the chance.

Earlier this week, I heard him throw out a suggestion: When the Republicans take Congress, as we hope they will, Knowles said that their first order of business should be to subpoena Anthony Fauci to appear before Congress and answer for all his lies. And the second order of business is the one that’s genius.

Knowles recognizes that Congress cannot fire Fauci, no matter how much he deserves it. However, Congress does have a unique power and that’s the power of the purse. A Republican-controlled House should immediately vote to reduce Fauci’s salary to zero. Knowles suggested that congressional candidates take a pledge promising to do those two things.

As I said, it was sort of a throwaway idea with Knowles thinking aloud what he would do if he had the power. But then something wonderful happened: Bo Hines, who is running for Congress in North Carolina, heard the podcast. He and his staff decided to do something about it, so they created a formal pledge:

Yesterday, @michaeljknowles created a Public Health Protection Pledge for candidates to confirm they’ll investigate Dr. Fauci for his deceit & vote to adjust his salary to $0.



I am proud to be the 1st to sign this pledge & encourage other #AmericaFirst candidates to sign too! pic.twitter.com/f6qirqSrRh — Bo Hines (@BoHines) February 1, 2022

Not only did Hines tag a number of people, Michael Knowles, who has over a half-million Twitter followers, also tweeted out the idea:

I will not vote for any federal candidate in 2022 who does not promise to investigate and defund Dr. Fauci. And you shouldn't either.



Tag your congressmen, senators, and candidates, and tell them to sign the Public Health Protection Pledge! pic.twitter.com/g24E4UKHG3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 1, 2022

And that’s when something wonderful happened. Things took off:

Proud to be the second candidate to sign this pledge and join you in this effort, @BoHines ! FIRE FAUCI!



cc: @michaeljknowles https://t.co/GBdImgMpd4 pic.twitter.com/rRO1DP9ez3 — Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) February 1, 2022

PROUD to join fellow conservative candidates in signing the @michaeljknowles Public Health Protection Pledge!



Fauci should spend the rest of his life rotting away in a federal prison—this pledge is a great 1st step toward that noble goal



Thank you @BoHines for leading on this🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZNQwUhGtvg — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 2, 2022

I am proud to sign @michaeljknowles new Public Health Protection Pledge as my friend @BoHines did earlier today. Dr. Fauci is corrupt to the core, and when I am elected to Congress, I will do everything in my power to fire Fauci! https://t.co/qbdTbMmDqB pic.twitter.com/JWbMG5ikEW — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) February 2, 2022

Today I’ve signed @michaeljknowles new Public Health Protection Pledge just like @BoHines did earlier today. This pledge confirms we’ll investigate Dr. Fauci for his lies + corruption and change his salary to $0. I’m proud to be the 2nd candidate to sign this critical pledge! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DB2KsrpQoZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2022

Sign me up. Let’s hold him in contempt for lying under oath & prosecute too. https://t.co/XtOJ0WPsr4 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) February 1, 2022

And of course, the leftists got involved too:

It’s apparently a “death threat” to pledge to investigate Fauci 🤡 pic.twitter.com/J9GjhObNhE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

I predict that we’ll soon learn definitively that the early use of therapeutics, which Fauci led the charge against, could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and that vaccines did not materially save lives and, instead, caused endless harm. At that moment, Fauci will go down in history as one of the most evil men ever to hold power in America. And as you contemplate what Fauci has done to us, remind yourself that he was never elected. All this power came through his longevity in the oversized, non-constitutional American bureaucracy.

In any event, if you would like to see your congressional candidate take the pledge, send them this post or just tweet them one of the above tweets. This is the kind of thing that can make a big difference in a congressional race.

Image: Making a pledge by stockking. Freepik license.