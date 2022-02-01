Freedom Convoy to drive from CA to DC to protest vax mandates

The Facebook group "Convoy To DC" has already garnered 103.9K followers, up from 67,000 on Sunday, based on media reports. It was inspired by the massive demonstrations across Canada that have sparked similar protests around the world, notably in Australia and the Netherlands. While the group has not set a date for the protest, its leaders suggested it will start in California and travel to Washington, D.C.

In Canada, thousands protested the mandates, while in the States, COVID cases plummeted 30% over the past week. While some experts refer to the distant future and vaguely talk of the COVID crisis ending sometime this year, many others are expressing the opinion that they are done with COVID. Others are asking: "Are We at the End of the Pandemic?"

The Freedom Convoys are certainly showing that the people are fed up with the COVID political oppression, and they want to get back to what was normal before the crisis.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history. He's also a writer in the communications field and a longtime contributor to the NOQ report.

Image via Pixabay.