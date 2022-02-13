For some, the fall of mask mandates is causing a rise of paranoia

Universal masking was a bad thing. One need only look at a video of children hysterical with joy at getting rid of their masks to see how much children suffered from masks. Adults are not dancing in the streets, but there is happiness at finally being able to breathe again. Such reactions make it all the more tragic that there are still people so terrified of COVID that they cannot bear to see the masks go.

I feel sorry for anyone who is afraid to face the world without a piece of cloth over his (or her) face. I know that there are immunocompromised people who feel they cannot go out in the world if everyone is not masked. I understand the fearfulness of people who are in failing health, but I cannot sympathize with their desire to keep the whole world masked. We all owe God a death, and we cannot avoid it by locking down the world and forcing everyone to cover their faces and keep at a distance for the rest of our lives.

Image: Worried woman in mask by rawpixel.

It’s not a natural way to live. Humans evolved to recognize each other’s expressions and to use those expressions as an adjunct to communication. Cutting off our ability to socialize in a normal way has caused far too much psychological damage already. Some people have actually become addicted to their masks. Many are experiencing anxiety at the thought that their friends and neighbors will be going about with bare faces, as if we didn’t all grow up seeing each other’s faces. The CDC is not helping with dire warnings about the dangers of ending the mask mandates.

I can only hope that as the masks come off, the fearful among us will prove to be more resilient. If some people want to wear a mask everywhere they go for the rest of their lives, that is their choice and I respect that. All I ask is that the rest of us be respected if our choice is to drop the mask and feel the sun on our faces again.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a black 21st century teenager who goes back in time and becomes a slave in the old south.