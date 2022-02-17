Durham scandal: The sheer dishonesty of the media is astounding

For more than six years, the media have set out destroy President Trump with lies. Now, I see a report that Trump is profiting like no other president by getting paid for appearances.

Here's the New York Times:

Selling Trump: A Profitable Post-Presidency Like No Other In early December, Donald Trump put on a tuxedo and boarded the private jet of a scrap-metal magnate and crypto-miner for a short flight across Florida, touching down at an airport in Naples. There, a long red carpet marked the pathway into a Christmas-decorated hangar filled with supporters of Trump who had paid $10,000 to $30,000 for the privilege of attending a party and taking a photo with him. But the money raised did not go to Trump’s political operation. Instead, Trump’s share of the evening’s proceeds went straight into his pocket, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

It’s as if the journalists have never heard of the Clintons or the Obamas.

The Clintons have sold their soul since Bill left office in 2001. Massive funds were paid to them for speaking fees or were donated to the Clinton slush-fund Foundation in return for political favors, including uranium for Russia.

Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well. Whether the donations played any role in the approval of the uranium deal is unknown. But the episode underscores the special ethical challenges presented by the Clinton Foundation, headed by a former president who relied heavily on foreign cash to accumulate $250 million in assets even as his wife helped steer American foreign policy as secretary of state, presiding over decisions with the potential to benefit the foundation’s donors.

President Obama gave Netflix and other big internet users a massive financial benefit with Net Neutrality and after Obama was out of office, despite having no expertise or products, got a $50 million contract from Netflix.

But Trump is supposedly cashing in like no other previous president. What a joke.

Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal Barack and Michelle Obama are raking in the cash, thanks to the influence of a former campaign supporter. The couple last week signed a creative production deal with Netflix that one entertainment industry source said could be valued at more than $50 million.

The contract comes a year after the Obamas inked a joint book deal with Penguin Random House valued in excess of $65 million. The first of the deal’s planned books, Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” came out in 2018.

The media also shows little interest in the money that flowed to Joe Biden over the years while he could grant political favors.

Joe Biden and his family have also profited massively from corruption while he was in a position of power. The media has known about it for years but continually buries or downplays the stories as they campaign for him.

The New York Post publishes a fact-based story about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the election and most of the media intentionally buried it because facts are inconvenient as they campaign for Democrats.

Peter Schweizer has a new book about Biden and other politicians’ relationships and corruption from China and most of the media have little to no interest.

The media has known for years how corrupt the Obama administration or Biden administration was as they colluded with the Hillary campaign and DNC to destroy Trump before and after he was elected. They used fictional documents as an excuse to spy on and destroy Trump.Massive amounts of taxpayer money and government personnel were illegally used for political purposes.Most of the media not only didn’t care they perpetuated the lies for years in their attempt to destroy Trump.Now, special prosecutor Durham has a filing detailing a small portion of the illegal spying and criminal activity and most f the media has downplayed or buried the report.The NYT, in collusion with other leftist media outlets, has finally started attacking the story instead of reporting the story. Hillary and others must be protected.

span style="font-size:14px;">They say it is hard to understand, it is old news, and it may be misinformation. The truth hasn’t mattered to the NYT and other media outlets for a long time. There is nothing hard to understand about the story that dwarfs Watergate. They lied and they spied.

Court Filing Started a Furor in Right-Wing Outlets, but Their Narrative Is Off Track When John H. Durham, the Trump-era special counsel investigating the inquiry into Russia’s 2016 election interference, filed a pretrial motion on Friday night, he slipped in a few extra sentences that set off a furor among right-wing outlets about purported spying on former President Donald J. Trump. But the entire narrative appeared to be mostly wrong or old news — the latest example of the challenge created by a barrage of similar conspiracy theories from Mr. Trump and his allies.

While the media doesn’t have much time to report on Biden’s laptop, the Peter Sweitzer Book, or the pure corruption of the Obama, Biden administration, Justice Department, Hillary and others, they seem to have a lot of time to report an anonymous sourced story that Trump flushed documents down the toilet.

The media has never cared about misinformation and lies as they still seek to destroy Trump, and this looks as fictional as the Russian collusion story.

There were a lot of swamp creatures who hated Trump that would have reported this story while he was in office if it was true. The White House plumbers would have been pretty pissed if Trump was clogging the toilets.

It takes a tremendous amount of effort for most of the media to collude to bury truthful stories of corruption while reporting fictional stories to bury Trump.

Think of how low Biden’s, Clinton’s and the Obama’s poll numbers would be if the media reported the truth instead of actively campaigning for them. That is why they bury the stories, to intentionally mislead the public. That is pure dishonesty.

The media and others also use the term “progressive” to intentionally mislead the public about radical leftist policies. There is nothing forward looking about the intentional destruction of the fossil fuel industry and other policies that are meant to destroy America by moving towards socialism. The proper terms to replace progressive would be destructive, repressive, oppressive or depressive.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License