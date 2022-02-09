DHS issues heightened terror threat citing ‘mis- dis- and mal-information’ on election fraud and COVID-19

The Department of Homeland Security issued a Bulletin on Tuesday that sounds precisely like a prelude to a totalitarian crackdown on political dissent from the preferred narratives of the Biden regime and the deep state. Read the opening of the summary:

The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.

Translation: criticize us and you are encouraging terrorism. The obvious corollary is that you, who dare disagree with the regime, are a terroristic threat.

The very first point made in the body (“Key factors contributing to the current heightened threat environment”) of the Bulletin continues this emphasis on dissenting voices (such as those often seen on these pages).

The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions: For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.

It then claims that foreign forces use these dissenting voices:

Malign foreign powers have and continue to amplify these false or misleading narratives in efforts to damage the United States.

The implication is obvious: disagreement with official narratives is treasonous.

As a friend of mine put it in an email, “﻿It takes real chutzpah for Homeland Security to put out this kind of warning given its total dereliction of its duty to secure our borders.”

Indeed, the word “border” does not appear anywhere in the Bulletin, even as thousands of people from all over the world daily cross the border bringing contraband that could well include terror weapons, not to mention drugs that are killing huge numbers of Americans on an ongoing basis. No, the real problem is people like us wanting to investigate election fraud and skeptical of the official story on Covid (which keeps changing).

I am so old that I remember when places like Berkeley and Ann Arbor were full of cars -- Volvos, VW campers, and the occasional Mercedes driven by a rich lawyer -- with the bumper sticker “Question Authority.”

Oddly enough, since the Obama Administration, they have virtually disappeared.

And the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) is now suing to stop allowing civil liberties in Virginia.

Left wing but honest journalist Matt Taibbi sees what’s going on:

…a phenomenon that’s become ubiquitous in mainstream press… “right-wing” has become a stand-in for “heterodox” or “dissenting” or even just “open-minded.”

And now in the DHS, these qualities are being defined as terroristic and by implication treasonous